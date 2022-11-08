Black Friday shopping season is in the air, and the Walmart Black Friday sale has already started, with the retail giant already discounting some smart home tech to Black Friday pricing. The Shark Pet cordless stick vacuum is just $144 today at Walmart. This makes for a huge savings of $115, as it would regularly set you back $259. Free shipping is included with your purchase, and in-store pickup is available in many areas. You’ll need to act quickly to claim this deal, as Walmart is showing more than 1,000 have been sold since yesterday, so click over to Walmart soon or risk inventory running out.

Why you should buy the Shark Pet cordless stick vacuum

Shark has made a name for itself with its cordless vacuums, and it has become great competition for some of the best Dyson vacuums on the market. Keeping the floors clean is a chore none of us are able to escape, and the Shark Pet cordless vacuum makes the process easy and convenient. Its powerful suction is great for cleaning up everyday messes and high-traffic areas, and it’s able to deliver deep cleaning across your whole home. This vacuum should be particularly interesting to pet owners, as its self-cleaning brushroll offers powerful pet hair pickup with no hair wrap. It also has an extra large dust cup with CleanTouch Dirt Ejector for easy dirt disposal.

Convenience is another attraction of the Shark Pet cordless stick vacuum. It’s incredibly light and easy to handle, and it easily transforms into a hand vacuum for versatile above-floor cleaning. This feature makes it much easier to clean up dust on shelving or other furniture, as well as hard-to-reach areas like windowsills and under furniture. The included crevice tool and upholstery tool also come in handy for such cleaning. The Shark Pet cordless stick vacuum is able to reach up to 40 minutes of runtime on a single charge, and like all of the best cordless vacuums, it’s easy to use, put away, and get charged up again.

The Shark Pet cordless stick vacuum is currently seeing an early Black Friday discount, with its price currently down to just $144. This is a savings of $115 from its regular price of $259, so act quickly to claim this discount before inventory clears out.

Editors' Recommendations