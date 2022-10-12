Save $200 with this robot vacuum deal in the October Prime Day sale

If you’ve always wanted a robot vacuum, but the price has scared you away, the Prime Early Access Sale is your chance, and the Eufy by Anker RoboVac X8 is your vacuum. The RoboVac X8 is a cheaper alternative to a Roomba, and still pretty powerful. Even better, you can pick it up relatively cheaply from Amazon for $300, a whopping 40% off the usual $500 list price.

Why you should buy the Eufy by Anker RoboVac X8

What’s great about the Eufy RoboVac X8 is that it comes with twin turbines, giving it much more suction than the average robot vacuum and allowing it to pick up debris that would otherwise have been too heavy. In a similar vein, it’s pretty great for those with long hair or who have pets, as it can easily pick them all up, leaving your floor clean of the typical mess of hair you might find. Of course, it is slightly on the bulkier side, which is to be expected given that it has two turbines and long battery life, which can do a full clean of a 1,300-square-foot apartment without any charging, which makes it a great Prime Day deal if you’re looking for a long-lasting robot vacuum.

The companion app also adds a lot of control to the RoboVac X8, allowing you to pick between four different power presets: Pure, Power, Turbo, and Max, with Pure being the default and the lowest power setting. Whichever setting you go for, the RoboVac X8 has an excellent dirt compression and packing feature, allowing it to go for more extended periods without emptying, and it may even compete with some of the best self-emptying robot vacuums, which is impressive.

Overall, the Eufy Robovac X8 is a great little vacuum for the discount you get from Amazon, which brings it down to $299. Granted, it won’t compete with some of the highest-end robot vacuums, but it does a good job nonetheless. It’s also worth checking out some of the other great Prime Day robot vacuum deals for a few more options.

