Now that we know Amazon Prime Day 2019 starts July 15 and runs 48 hours through July 16, we’ve begun our search for the inevitable teaser deals leading up to the enormous sales event. Because Amazon owns several smart home device brands in addition to the Echo model lineup, the online powerhouse can do as it wishes with company-controlled device deals to help build excitement.

Amazon would probably love it if everyone habitually checked the site for great deals every day. Since building a habit takes at least a few days, you can expect to find sweet discounts on smart home devices from now right through the 48-hour Prime Day event. Amazon will change the deals frequently, adding to the fun and for some, the suspense. If you see a great deal on a smart home device today, don’t assume that price will stick overnight – or even for another hour.

We’ve found the best discounts on Amazon smart home devices today and gathered them here. Whether you’re looking for smart home deals to build out your smart home setup or just getting started, these three deals can help you save up to $100.

Amazon Cloud Cam Security Camera— $30 off

amazon smart home device deals before prime day cloud cam
Amazon’s Cloud Cam security camera is a versatile indoor camera that can monitor your home 24/7. Integrated motion detectors start 1080p full HD video and audio recording when the sensors detect movement. You can access the Cloud Cam with Alexa and the Cloud Cam mobile app to use the built-in two-way talk feature to speak with anyone in the room. Even if the lights are out at nighttime the Cloud Cam’s eight infrared LEDs automatically begin video recording with night vision. An optional Cloud Cam subscription with a 30-day free trial adds advanced monitoring and alert features.

Normally priced at $120, the Amazon Cloud Cam is just $90 during this sale. If you want a versatile indoor security camera, act soon to to take advantage of this price.

Buy Now

Fire TV Cube bundle with Cloud Cam — $40 off

amazon smart home device deals before prime day fire tv cube bundle with cloud cam
When you use the Fire TV Cube with a Cloud Cam, you can augment the features of each. The Fire TV Cube is a streaming media player with Amazon Alexa built-in. You can use your voice to turn your TV on or off, change channels, search for content, forward and rewind. The Cube also performs like an Echo smart speaker with all of the features in an Echo Dot, for example, including far-field voice recognition. When you use the Fire TV Cube with the Cloud Cam, you can ask Alexa to show the live video feed from the Cloud Cam on the TV screen.

Normally $240 if purchased separately, the Fire TV Cuble and Cloud Cam bundle is just $200 during this sale. If you’re looking for a versatile indoor security camera and a powerful Alexa smart speaker that doubles as a streaming media player, this is a chance to buy the combination at an attractive price.

Buy Now

Echo Sub Bundle with 2 Echo (2nd Gen) Devices — $100 off

amazon smart home device deals before prime day echo sub bundle with 2 2nd gen devices
When we describe Echo smart speakers, we often refer to the device’s ability to fill a room with music when differentiating it from the small Echo Dot. So imagine the sound quality if you pair two Echo smart speakers in stereo mode and configure them to work with an Echo Sub subwoofer. The Echo Sub’s 100-watt deep down-firing 6-inch woofer handles the low-frequency sounds, leaving the two Echo devices to use their 360-degree Dolby-powered speakers to deliver clear mid-range and sparkling high-frequency audio

Regularly priced $330 if purchased separately, this bundle with two Echo smart speakers and the Echo Sub is $230 during this sale. If you’re shopping for house-party-level audio, snap up this deal.

Buy Now

We strive to help our readers find the best deals on quality products and services, and we choose what we cover carefully and independently. The prices, details, and availability of the products and deals in this post may be subject to change at anytime. Be sure to check that they are still in effect before making a purchase.

Digital Trends may earn commission on products purchased through our links, which supports the work we do for our readers.

