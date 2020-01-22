Smart vacuum cleaners help with tedious household chores by saving time and cleaning better than older vacuums. Amazon dropped the prices for 24 hours on two highly rated Eufy robotic vacuum cleaners and a new Eufy cordless stick vacuum model.

Robot vacuum cleaners make light work of keeping your floors clean, especially with more powerful and smarter newer models. Cordless stick vacuums transform from floor to handheld to stick cleaning devices for various tasks such as cleaning upholstery, blinds, and ceiling corners. Whether you’re buying gifts or upgrading your home cleaning arsenal, these three deals can help you save up to $120.

Eufy BoostIQ RoboVac 12, Robot Vacuum Cleaner — $100 off



Eufy recently upgraded the BoostIQ RoboVac 12 robot vacuum cleaner with a powerful 1,500Pa suction motor that automatically senses tougher than usual cleaning areas and increases the suction by 50%. The RoboVac 12 runs for up to 100 minutes before it returns to the base to recharge. Its low 2.85-inch height enables the RoboVac 12 to clean under furniture, and internal sensors protect it from running into obstacles or falling down stairs.



Normally priced $260, the Eufy BoostIQ RoboVac 12 is just $160 until midnight Pacific Time today. If you want a powerful smart robot vacuum without breaking your budget, take advantage of this excellent price.

Eufy BoostIQ RoboVac 30C MAX — $120 off



The Eufy BoostIQ RoboVac 30C MAX bumps up the suction power to 2,000Pa for even tougher cleaning ability. RoboVac 30 also works with boundary strips to avoid rolling into areas with pet dishes, and you can also use voice commands to control the Amazon Alexa or Google Assistant.



Usually $320, the Eufy BoostIQ RoboVac 30C MAX is just $200 for this special sale. If you’re looking for a strong, mid-level robotic vacuum, this is a chance to buy at an attractive price.

Eufy HomeVac S11 Go Cordless Stick-Vacuum Cleaner — 70$ off



The Eufy HomeVac S11 Go cordless stick-vacuum cleaner morphs into different tools depending on the cleaning job at hand. Multiple power modes run the HomeVac S11 Go for up to 40 minutes per battery charge. Whether you need to clean the tightest spaces, reach for a spider web, or vacuum carpeting, the HomeVac S11 Go has the tools you’ll need.



Regularly priced $270, the Eufy HomeVac S11 Go cordless stick-vacuum cleaner is just $200 during this 24-hour sale.. If you’re shopping for a versatile, do-everthing cordless vacuum, snap up this model at the discounted price.

