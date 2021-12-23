If you’re a techie and a neat freak, vacuum deals and robot vacuum deals will probably catch your eye, but landing the Anker eufy RoboVac G30 robot vacuum for only $144 will likely have you jumping for joy. This amazing robot vacuum is discounted to that amazingly low price today at Walmart, making for a savings of over $200 from its regular price of $350. That’s an impressive savings, and when you factor in free shipping, pouncing on this deal is a no-brainer.

Robot vacuums bring an element of modern convenience to keeping your house free of dust, dirt, pet hair, and the messes of daily foot traffic. The eufy G30 RoboVac, specifically, has new smart features that make it an exceptional option for such a role in your smart home. It features Home Tracking with Smart Dynamic Navigation 2.0, complete with a path-tracking sensor to clean across all surfaces, rather than just a random path for cleaning. The G30 RoboVac’s smarts are on full display when it connects with the included app, which allows you to set cleaning patterns and check cleaning history. And with Boost IQ technology, suction automatically increases when extra vacuuming strength is necessary.

In addition to its smarts, the eufy G30 RoboVac isn’t short on functionality. It has ultra-strong 2000Pa of suction power, ensuring more debris is picked up across all surfaces, and ensuring you have to do less sweeping and dusting of your own. It’s also a quiet robot vacuum, as it has an advanced brushless motor that significantly reduces noise. It’s the perfect option for anyone with a houseful of pets or kids, or anyone who could do with a cool new piece of tech picking up after them throughout the house.

The Anker eufy G30 RoboVac is quite a deal at this amazingly low price of only $144. This is a massive savings of over $200 from its regular price of $350, and the Anker eufy G30 RoboVac isn’t likely to last long at this price point. Free shipping is part of the deal, so grab yours now and have a new Anker eufy G30 RoboVac keeping your smart home clean in no time.

We strive to help our readers find the best deals on quality products and services, and we choose what we cover carefully and independently. The prices, details, and availability of the products and deals in this post may be subject to change at anytime. Be sure to check that they are still in effect before making a purchase.



Digital Trends may earn commission on products purchased through our links, which supports the work we do for our readers.

Editors' Recommendations