Digital Trends may earn a commission when you buy through links on our site. Why trust us?

ExpressVPN Free Trial: Get a 30-day money-back guarantee

Jennifer Allen
By

If you’re looking for an ExpressVPN free trial or simply want to know what deals are out there, we’ve got you covered. There are plenty of benefits to using a VPN, so it’s important you sign up to one of the best VPN services around to keep safe online. Of course, no one wants to have to pay more than they have to. That’s why a VPN free trial is a great starting point. Here’s all you need to know about the ExpressVPN free trial and other deals.

Is there an ExpressVPN free trial?

The ExpressVPN logo on a red background.

ExpressVPN doesn’t actually offer its own free trial. Instead, it has a 30-day money-back guarantee. That means if you’re not entirely happy with the service, you can cancel it before the month is up and get your money back.

Of course, you’ll need to hand over your credit card details and pay in advance, but you will get your money back if you’re not happy with ExpressVPN. Consider it a slightly different way of checking out the service than a true free trial. It’s also the same way as the NordVPN free trial works.

Can you get ExpressVPN for free?

The best free VPNs can be a tricky bunch to sort though so it makes sense to focus on more established, paid services. As one of the best no-log VPNs, ExpressVPN doesn’t really need to be available for free, so it’s not.

Sadly, there’s no way of getting ExpressVPN for free other than using the 30-day-money-back guarantee. Instead, you’ll need to ask for a refund before the 30 days are up to get your money back.

Are there are any ExpressVPN deals?

ExpressVPN displayed on a MacBook.

Now that you’re confident in knowing what a VPN is and that you need ExpressVPN in your life, there are ways to save a few bucks by signing up to it.

While there are no external deals as with other services, ExpressVPN can ease the price of things through its discounted deals. Your options when paying are to pay monthly, every six months, or every 12 months.

The longer you sign up for, the bigger the saving. Signing up for just one month is $13 and pretty expensive. Alternatively, commit to 6 months and the price drops to the equivalent of $10 per month. Better still, signing up for a year saves you 35% over the 12 months working out at only $8 per month.

The downside? You’ll need to pay for the six-month or one-year option in full. That means spending either $60 each six months or $100 every year. However, you pretty much need a VPN for a lot longer than just a month so it makes sense to tie yourself in long-term.

Sometimes, ExpressVPN also has a sale going on depending on the time of year but it all depends on if you’re able to wait for a big sales event or not.

