This air fryer is so cheap at Walmart today it might be a mistake

There’s never been a better time to hop on the air fryer craze. The latest fad for home cooks, air fryers deliver crispy and delicious meals made at home with way less oil and fat than traditional methods. Make the best chicken cordon bleu or dino nuggets with the air fryer deals going on now at Walmart. Right now, you can get the Farberware 3.2 Quart Multi-Functional Air Fryer on sale for just $54, marked down from its regular price of $99 so you can save $45 when you order it today.

If you’ve somehow missed out on the air fryer madness over the last year, this is your chance to get on board. This air fryer from Farberware features a roomy 3.2-quart capacity that can hold up to 2 pounds of ingredients for plenty of fried foods. Cook faster, healthier meals using little to no oil. Get crispy fried chicken skin without the trans fast, and say goodbye to soggy oven-baked French fries. Air fryers work similarly to a convection oven, by moving superheated air around the foods. The included grill basket helps keep food from sticking while getting crispy and delicious.

This air fryer features tons of innovative settings so you can cook even more exciting meals at home. Choose from options to grill, bake, roast, or fry to get perfect textures and consistencies from all your dishes. Temperatures of up to 400 degrees and times up to 30 minutes make it easy to control the way you cook. Ideal for weeknight dinners or whipping up appetizers for game day, discover what’s made the air fryer the stand-out kitchen appliance of 2021 when you snag this deal.

Don’t miss out on this deal on the Farberware 3.2 Quart Multi-Functional Air Fryer, on sale now at Walmart for just $54. That’s a markdown of $45 from its regular price of $99. Get ready to make the most amazing fried chicken, French fries, and more when you order it online today. To make even more foodie magic at home, check out the Ninja Foodi deals going on today, too.

