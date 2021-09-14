  1. Deals
This air fryer is so cheap at Walmart today it might be a mistake

There’s never been a better time to hop on the air fryer craze. The latest fad for home cooks, air fryers deliver crispy and delicious meals made at home with way less oil and fat than traditional methods. Make the best chicken cordon bleu or dino nuggets with the air fryer deals going on now at Walmart. Right now, you can get the Farberware 3.2 Quart Multi-Functional Air Fryer on sale for just $54, marked down from its regular price of $99 so you can save $45 when you order it today.

If you’ve somehow missed out on the air fryer madness over the last year, this is your chance to get on board. This air fryer from Farberware features a roomy 3.2-quart capacity that can hold up to 2 pounds of ingredients for plenty of fried foods. Cook faster, healthier meals using little to no oil. Get crispy fried chicken skin without the trans fast, and say goodbye to soggy oven-baked French fries. Air fryers work similarly to a convection oven, by moving superheated air around the foods. The included grill basket helps keep food from sticking while getting crispy and delicious.

This air fryer features tons of innovative settings so you can cook even more exciting meals at home. Choose from options to grill, bake, roast, or fry to get perfect textures and consistencies from all your dishes. Temperatures of up to 400 degrees and times up to 30 minutes make it easy to control the way you cook. Ideal for weeknight dinners or whipping up appetizers for game day, discover what’s made the air fryer the stand-out kitchen appliance of 2021 when you snag this deal.

Don’t miss out on this deal on the Farberware 3.2 Quart Multi-Functional Air Fryer, on sale now at Walmart for just $54. That’s a markdown of $45 from its regular price of $99. Get ready to make the most amazing fried chicken, French fries, and more when you order it online today. To make even more foodie magic at home, check out the Ninja Foodi deals going on today, too.

More air fryer deals

Looking for something a little different? There are even more great air fryer and Instant Pot deals going on today. We’ve rounded up some of the best air fryers for you below.

Ninja FD401 Foodi 8-Quart 9-in-1 Deluxe XL Pressure Cooker

$190 $250
This 9-in-1 device can take the place of numerous kitchen accessories to fry, crisp, steam, dehydrate, and many more functions. Clean up cluttered cabinets with a device that does it all. more
Buy at Amazon

Proctor Silex 1.5-Liter Air Fryer

$78 $86
This 1.5-liter air fryer by Proctor Silex lets you make one to two services of all your favorite fried foods using way less oil than you'd use for deep frying. more
Buy at Sears

Instant Vortex 6 Quart Air Fryer

$70 $100
Instant Pot's Instant Vortex has four functions controlled by a digital LED touchscreen. You can air fry, roast, bake, and reheat. more
Buy at Amazon

Proscenic T21 Smart Air Fryer XL 5.8 QT

$99 $149
Snap up this family-sized smart air fryer. Start meals remotely with smartphone app remote control via Wi-Fi, Alexa, or via digital control panel. Scheduling and warming features cook and hold meals. more
Buy at Walmart

Kalorik 5.3-Quart Digital Stainless Steel Air Fryer Pro XL

$110 $220
With its powerful air frying technology, this 5.3-quart digital air fryer can cook food in different modes. It can fry, bake, grill, and roast. more
Buy at Wayfair

Chefman  TurboFry  Stainless Steel Air Fryer, 8-quart

$74 $100
Get ready for wings and fries night with this family-sized 8-quart air fryer basket. The digital control panel takes the guesswork out of find the correct time and temperature settings. more
Buy at Walmart

Ninja SP101 Foodi 8-in-1 Digital Air Fry Oven

$200 $230
This digital air fry oven is the ultimate meal-making machine, functioning as air fry, air roast, air broil, and a lot more in a single appliance. more
Buy at Best Buy

Emeril Lagasse Power Air Fryer 360

$184 $250
Prepare your favorite snacks with the Lagasse Power Air Fryer 360 and worry less as it helps reduce the calories in every meal. more
Buy at Wayfair

Dash 2-Quart Compact Air Fryer

$50 $70
This powerful Dash air fryer serves crispy fried foods minus the guilt. Get this nonstick fryer for hassle-free cooking and cleaning. more
Buy at Wayfair

PowerXL 5.3-Quart Power Air Fryer

$138 $180
On a budget? Get your first air fryer from PowerXL. It includes a recipe book for you to practice the basic features of this appliance. Let quick cooking be your friend. more
Buy at Wayfair

Emeril Lagasse Pressure Cooker and Air Fryer

$128 $200
Want an all-around kitchen appliance? Go get the Emeril Lagasse Pressure Air Fryer as it lets you choose 12 cooking functions to serve different dishes on any occasion. more
Buy at Wayfair

GoWISE USA 3.5-Liter Programmable Air Fryer

$69 $150
Relax and dig into your best-loved foods without added calories with this 3.5-liter programmable air fryer. It quickly warms and fries with the use of a small amount of oil. more
Buy at Wayfair
