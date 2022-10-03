 Skip to main content
  1. Home
  2. Deals
  3. Smart Home

Digital Trends may earn a commission when you buy through links on our site. Why trust us?

This super cheap mini air fryer is only $25 at Walmart today

Nina Derwin
By
Mini air fryer on a white background.

For many of us, the only obstacle that stands in the way of owning an air fryer is counter space. However, that may not be an obstacle any longer, thanks to this incredibly enticing deal happening today at Walmart. Today you can bring home a shiny new Farberware mini air fryer for only $25, saving you $15 off its original retail price of $40. While this certainly won’t be the last of the air fryer deals happening this week, it may be the cheapest one you can get, so apartment dwellers won’t want to miss out on this one.

Why you should buy the Farberware 1.9QT Air Fryer

If you live alone or only need to make small portions at a time, the Farberware 1.9-quart air fryer is quite possibly the perfect air fryer for you. The sleek grey color matches seamlessly into most kitchens, so in addition to not taking up a ton of space, it also will blend in nicely. It has a very wide temperature range, so you’ll be able to cook all of your favorite foods anywhere from 175 degrees to 400 degrees Fahrenheit and they’ll crisp up nicely thanks to convection heat. This air fryer makes the perfect companion to your instant pot for easy dinners. If you don’t already have one of those, be sure to check out some of the best instant pot deals happening right now, too.

The Farberware 1.9-quart air fryer comes with a baking tray made from an aluminized plate with a black non-stick coating. The basket is dishwasher-safe, as is the trivet that also features a non-stick coating, making cleanup as easy as cooking. This air fryer is easy to use, with manual controls and no pre-heating required. You can simply turn the knob to set the cooking time to match the meal you’re preparing. Thanks to rapid air technology and air vents, heat is quickly and easily dispersed.

At only $25, the Farberware 1.9-quart air fryer is a steal, and it’s hard to pass up the chance to save $15 off its original retail price of $40. It’s hard to say how long Walmart will be offering this incredibly low price on this super compact air fryer, so add one to your cart today before it sells out or the sale disappears for good.

Editors' Recommendations

Best air conditioner deals for October 2022
black decker frigidaire haier portable ac amazon sale smart 2 720x720
Best Ninja Foodi deals for October 2022
amazon drops ninja op302 foodi price cooker4
Best air fryer deals for October 2022
bella pro cuisinart chefman instant vortex plus air fryer deals amazon best buy early memorial day sales 6 in 1
Best Instant Pot deals for October 2022
instant pot duo crisp duo80 duo60 bestbuy walmart deals 60 7 in 1
Best Mac Mini deals for October 2022
Apple Mac Mini 2018
Best wireless keyboard deals for October 2022
keychron k2 review experience mechanical keyboard
Best Adobe Photoshop deals for October 2022
Close up of Adobe Photoshop app icon being chosen from among other Adobe apps on a laptop screen.
Best 3D printer deals for October 2022
best 3d printer deals featured image
Best Alienware deals for October 2022
Alienware Aurora R12 gaming desktop displayed in front of a fantasy castle scene from a video game.
Best external hard drive deals for October 2022
A man uses a WD My Passport external hard drive alongside his laptop.
Best wireless mouse deals for October 2022
Logitech MX Master
Best Verizon Fios new customer deals for October 2022
Fios TV Package
Prime Day TV Deals: What to expect from the October sale
Prime Day 2022 tv deals graphic.