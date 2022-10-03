This super cheap mini air fryer is only $25 at Walmart today

For many of us, the only obstacle that stands in the way of owning an air fryer is counter space. However, that may not be an obstacle any longer, thanks to this incredibly enticing deal happening today at Walmart. Today you can bring home a shiny new Farberware mini air fryer for only $25, saving you $15 off its original retail price of $40. While this certainly won’t be the last of the air fryer deals happening this week, it may be the cheapest one you can get, so apartment dwellers won’t want to miss out on this one.

Why you should buy the Farberware 1.9QT Air Fryer

If you live alone or only need to make small portions at a time, the Farberware 1.9-quart air fryer is quite possibly the perfect air fryer for you. The sleek grey color matches seamlessly into most kitchens, so in addition to not taking up a ton of space, it also will blend in nicely. It has a very wide temperature range, so you’ll be able to cook all of your favorite foods anywhere from 175 degrees to 400 degrees Fahrenheit and they’ll crisp up nicely thanks to convection heat. This air fryer makes the perfect companion to your instant pot for easy dinners. If you don’t already have one of those, be sure to check out some of the best instant pot deals happening right now, too.

The Farberware 1.9-quart air fryer comes with a baking tray made from an aluminized plate with a black non-stick coating. The basket is dishwasher-safe, as is the trivet that also features a non-stick coating, making cleanup as easy as cooking. This air fryer is easy to use, with manual controls and no pre-heating required. You can simply turn the knob to set the cooking time to match the meal you’re preparing. Thanks to rapid air technology and air vents, heat is quickly and easily dispersed.

At only $25, the Farberware 1.9-quart air fryer is a steal, and it’s hard to pass up the chance to save $15 off its original retail price of $40. It’s hard to say how long Walmart will be offering this incredibly low price on this super compact air fryer, so add one to your cart today before it sells out or the sale disappears for good.

