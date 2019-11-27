Foreo’s Black Friday sale on Amazon is the best skincare device deal you’ll find

If you’ve been looking for an inexpensive facial cleanser that actually works, Foreo has some of its bestselling skincare devices on sale for Black Friday and Cyber Monday. The Swedish beauty-tech brand is discounting its Luna line with up to 35% off deals on its site through December 3 but if you head over to Amazon right now, you’ll find price-matching early Black Friday discounts. Be quick because Amazon’s deals are for Wednesday only.

When it comes to skincare products, you want to have something that’s travel-friendly, practical, and, of course, effective. Foreo’s award-winning facial-cleansing brushes are all portable, USB rechargeable, lightweight, and because it is easy to clean, it requires zero replacement brushes. Whether you have dry, oily, combination or sensitive skin these ultra-hygienic brushes will keep your face glowing through the winter. And with the holidays around the corner, these luxury skincare devices are the perfect gift to give to a friend, family member, or yourself so you can get through the holidays.

Foreo Deals Going on Right Now:

Foreo Luna mini 2 — $90 ($49 off)

— $90 ($49 off) Foreo Luna 2 (Combination Skin) — $100 ($99 off)

— $100 ($99 off) Foreo Luna 2 (Oily Skin) — $100 ($99 off)

— $100 ($99 off) Foreo Luna 2 (Normal Skin) — $106 ($93 off)

— $106 ($93 off) Foreo Luna 2 (Sensitive Skin) — $106 ($63 off)

Foreo Luna mini 2

The Foreo Luna mini 2 is one of RawBeautyKristi’s most coveted skincare gadget because it leaves your skin feeling refreshed after every face wash. The Luna mini 2 is great for getting rid of excess oils, dirt, and works as a perfect makeup removing brush. When you turn the Luna mini 2 on and it begins to pulsate and these vibration combined with its soft sillicone brush head will help your skin absorb serum ingredients deeper for better cleaning while also being super gentle on your skin.

Foreo Luna 2

The Foreo Luna 2 is a personalized facial-cleansing brush — normal, dry, combination, oily — that helpd lift away dirt, oil, dead skin cells, and makeup residue after a long day. The 12 customized speed vibration intensities on the Foreo Luna 2 device helps fight wrinkles, uneven textures, and pores. It’s perfect for being on-the-go and leaves your face feeling radiant after every wash.

