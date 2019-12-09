Furbo treat-tossing dog camera is $100 off in Amazon’s 12 Days of Deals

When pet owners make up holiday gift lists, it’s common for their furry friends to be among the recipients. The Furbo Dog Camera is a popular pet gift choice, especially for people who work outside the home and families who are all someplace else during the day, leaving their pets alone at home. Amazon discounted the Furbo by $100 for the 12 Days of Deals sale. Black Friday and Cyber Monday have passed by, but the sales keep coming as Christmas gets closer.



The Furbo Dog Camera has a 1080p full HD video camera with a wide-angle 160-degree field of view, 4x zoom, night vision, and two-way audio. Plug the camera’s USB cable into a power port or adapter, connect it to your home Wi-Fi network, download the free Furbo iOS or Android app, and you’re ready to monitor and entertain your pup.

You can use the Furbo app remotely to see what your dog is up to at any time. You also can configure the device to send an alert to your smartphone if your dog starts barking. Because the Furbo is also Alexa voice-command compatible, you can check on your pet with only your voice.

Whether you’re in the next room or on the other side of the world, you can talk with your pet via two-way audio to give reassurance. You can also fill the Furbo’s internal compartment with dry treats and use the app or Alexa commands to toss treats as a reward or just for fun.



The Furbo can also augment your home security system. If your dog barks when anyone steps on the porch or comes to the front door, your pet can play an active role in protecting your home in addition to the deterrent provided by its barking. With the camera positioned so you can see both your pet and the front door, for example, you could get alerts when packages are delivered or someone is at your door.

Normally priced at $249, Amazon cut the price of the Furbo Dog Camera to $149 for this sale. If you want to take advantage of this sweet price for a gift that can reassure nervous dogs when they’re home alone, alert owners when their pets are upset, and entertain your whole family, we recommend that you don’t hesitate because this price may not last.

