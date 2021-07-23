  1. Smart Home

How to make your Amazon Echo bark like a dog to scare off intruders

By

Do you have a smart security cam and an Echo device? Then we have a cool security trick that you can enable to scare away potential intruders. It’s the ability to make your Echo bark loudly like a dog at just the right times to protect your home. If you’re interested, here’s exactly how to set it up!

Step 1: Sign up for Alexa Guard Plus

Amazon Echo enabling dog bark with Guard Plus.

Alexa Guard comes in two different flavors, the free version and Alexa Guard Plus. The free Alexa Guard is quite limited: When you enable it, it can listen for smoke alarms or glass breaking and send you alerts or flash any connected smart lights as a deterrent. It’s useful in its own way, but not exactly a replacement for a security system.

With the subscription-based Guard Plus, you get many more features, including access to an emergency helpline, the ability to listen for human activity in a home, and the ability to sound a siren — or bark like a dog during the right situations. Guard Plus comes with a free trial and costs $4.99 per month after that. If you already have a service like Ring Protect Plus, you get Guard Plus as part of that package (and the same will soon be true of many security packages, including Abode, Scout, Wyze, and Resideo).

If this is your first time with Guard Plus, you will need to head to the Alexa app, choose Settings, choose Guard, and upgrade to Plus, adding emergency contact information and finalizing your subscription. Make sure that the field Dog Barking Sounds is present and enabled.

Step 2: Link a compatible outdoor cam to your Echo

Choosing to add a new device in Alexa app.

Now you need an outdoor security cam with motion sensors that’s compatible with Amazon’s Alexa voice assistant. Don’t worry, that’s not as difficult as it may seem. The majority of smart cams come with motion detection these days, and hundreds of models are compatible with Alexa. If you already have a security cam, look it up — there’s a good chance your Echo will support it.

When you are ready, head into the Alexa app, select Devices, and select the Plus symbol in the upper-right corner. Then choose to Add Device and select Camera from the following list. Alexa will then ask you to choose the brand of your camera.

With the right brand chosen, Alexa will direct you to further instructions, such as downloading a specific Alexa skill or downloading a brand app. If you have already set up your security cam, you may be able to move on directly to the next step, where Alexa will have you link your accounts and enable the cam for use through your Echo device.

Step 3: Enable Alexa Guard Plus

Enabling Alexa Guard with a Leaving Home command.

Now, all you need to do is put your Echo into Away mode so that Guard is activated. You can do this through commands like, “Alexa, enable Guard,” or “Alexa, I’m leaving.” Your Echo will light up or show a Guard icon to acknowledge that it is now “armed.”

Now, if your security cam’s motion sensor detects motion on your front porch or in front of a door, it will send a message to Alexa, and your Echo will start barking like a guard dog to discourage any potential crimes.

When you return home, you can say, “Alexa, I’m home,” or similar phrasing to switch your Echo out of Away mode and disarm Alexa Guard.

You will want to make sure both your security cam and Echo stay consistently updated and that they are always connected for the best results.

Editors' Recommendations

Not a fan of Bixby? Samsung’s Family Hub smart fridge lets you chat with Alexa

samsung new smart fridge lets you chat with alexa bixby family hub

Nokia partners with Smartlabs to launch universal smart light switches

Nokia Smart Lighting

Alexa’s behind Verizon’s smart display, but please don’t sell me a Fios package

A Verizon smart display.

The weirdest things to ask Alexa

Image of Echo Dot Kids Edition (4th gen) w/ Echo Glow.

Google Home vs. Amazon Echo

Echo 4th Gen

Best cheap air fryer deals for July 2021: Instant Pot, Ninja, and Dash

bella pro cuisinart chefman instant vortex plus air fryer deals amazon best buy early memorial day sales 6 in 1

Best cheap Ninja Foodi deals for July 2021

amazon drops ninja op302 foodi price cooker4

Best cheap Instant Pot deals for July 2021

instant pot duo crisp duo80 duo60 bestbuy walmart deals 60 7 in 1

Everything new announced at Amazon Alexa Live 2021

amazon echo 4th gen review 9 of 14

Alexa’s been a godsend in my home, but she can be a bit too chatty

Amazon Echo Dot (4th Gen) on table

The best video doorbells for 2021

Arlo Video Doorbell

MYXfitness joins Beachbody Company, releases updated indoor cycle MYX II

MYX Bike in room.

Why you need to buy this cordless vacuum today

roborock h7 both vacuum cleaner and mop cordless lifestyle 3 of 4