The Garmin Forerunner 35 is available for $70 less on Amazon

The Apple Watch Series 5 was released not long ago, and while its premium features are temptingly alluring, runners looking to get the most bang for their buck may be better off with Garmin’s specialized line of GPS running watches. That said, the Garmin Forerunner 35 which was first introduced in 2016 may not be the latest out there but it remains one great fitness tracker with smart capabilities to boot and a nearly perfect score in our review. Though it is already more affordable at its typical list price of $170, Amazon brings it down to $100 with a $70 discount.

Much like the Apple Watch, Garmin’s Forerunner 35 adopts a squarish watch face that measures 1.5 x 1.6 inches. Although its monochrome LCD display obviously won’t be colorful, it is bright enough to be readable in any light with a 128 x 128-pixel resolution. In the absence of a touchscreen, interaction and navigation are mostly done through each of the four buttons surrounding its bezel. While its design likely suits function more than style, you’ll have no qualms in terms of wearability as it is lightweight at just 1.6 ounces and breathable with more than a few notches to adjust its fit. Your best bet at altering its look is simply by switching out its silicone bands for another color or material.

As the Forerunner moniker suggests, runners are provided with running metrics and can take advantage of the run/walk mode that allows them to catch their breath from time to time. Fitness enthusiasts likewise can benefit from this watch as it comes with all-day activity tracking that is all the more accurate with both a built-in GPS and a 24/7 wrist-based heart rate monitor in place. Apart from being able to account for steps, sleep, and calories burned, you’ll also be equipped to keep tabs on distance, pace, route, as well as the intensity of your chosen workout. Its water-resistance to 5ATM means only that it can get wet as it won’t be able to track laps in the pool.

Bluetooth technology facilitates seamless pairing with a compatible iOS or Android device. Real-time stats can be viewed directly on the dial and are automatically uploaded to the Garmin Connect app for long-term progress tracking. The app also serves as a portal to an online fitness community that allows you to skim through tips and engage with other members as you share goals, milestones, or join challenges. Syncing your device will also enable smart notifications for calls, texts, and app alerts, as well as playback controls for music.

Sometimes all we need to stay motivated is a gentle reminder, and you can count on the Garmin Forerunner 35 to keep you on track with the Move bar. This fitness wearable will vibrate when it notices you’ve been idle for quite a while and will only reset after a five-minute walk. Get yourself on the groove of staying fit without missing out on $70 worth of savings from Amazon.

