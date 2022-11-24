If you’re keeping an eye out for health-focused devices in this year’s Black Friday smartwatch deals, then you should be looking for Garmin watch Black Friday deals. The brand caters to athletes, fitness professionals, and people who are just starting to work out by offering smartwatches that offer accuracy, precision, and durability. If you’re interested, you can get them for cheaper than usual by taking advantage of retailers’ Black Friday deals, and here are the best offers that are currently available.

Garmin Forerunner 45 — $119, was $170

The Garmin Forerunner 45 is an entry-level smartwatch for runners, and among the cheapest that you can get from Garmin watch Black Friday deals, but it’s still jam-packed with features despite its affordable price. The wearable device can monitor statistics such as daily steps, distance, calories burned, and heart rate. Between the Forerunner 45 and Forerunner 35, its predecessor, the changes to the updated version of the smartwatch include a modern-looking design, an always-on display, and Incident Detection and Assistance that will send your real-time location to your emergency contacts if needed.

Garmin Instinct — $169, was $230

The Garmin Instinct is the best rugged Garmin watch that you buy, according to Digital Trends’ best Garmin watches, as it’s relatively affordable even with all its features for the outdoors. The wearable device comes with a fiber-reinforced polymer case and a silicone watch band for durability, and a design that follows U.S. military standards for thermal, shock, and water resistance. In addition to fitness tracking features, the Garmin Instinct supports navigation through GPS, GLONASS, and Galileo, which will make sure that you know where you are at all times.

Garmin Vivoactive 4 — $180, was $350

The Garmin Vivoactive 4 is capable of tracking your heart rate and blood oxygen saturation, while also providing you with notifications from your smartphone such as incoming calls and text messages. Between the Garmin Vivoactive 4 and Fitbit Sense, another popular smartwatch in the market, the Vivoactive 4 should be your choice if you prefer a circular face, and its battery lasts much longer — up to eight days in smartwatch mode and up to 18 hours with GPS mode activated.

Garmin Forerunner 245 — $200, was $270

The Garmin Forerunner 245 will not only track your fitness metrics, but it will also evaluate your status to let you know if you’re doing too little or too much in your workouts. When comparing the Forerunner 245 and Forerunner 235, the upgrades include a new heart rate monitor, a pulse oximeter to measure oxygen absorption, improved GPS tracking with the addition of Galileo support, the capability to track more metrics, and the introduction of the Garmin Coach training program that will provide custom plans to help you meet your running goals.

Garmin Fenix 7X — $900, was $1,000

The Garmin Fenix 7X, which falls under the brand’s flagship line of smartwatches, offers everything that you’ll need to accompany you in your athletic and outdoor challenges, so it’s a must-buy from this year’s Garmin watch Black Friday deals. The solar-powered device features a 1.4-inch display, a built-in LED flashlight, and Power Sapphire solar charging lens that enables up to 37 days of battery life in smartwatch mode and up to 122 hours in GPS mode. It offers all of the brand’s fitness tracking features, as well as performance insights that will help manage your exertion and build your stamina. The Garmin Fenix 7X supports GPS, GLONASS, and Galileo, and comes with TopoActive maps that place topography maps worldwide on your wrist.

