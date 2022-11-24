If you’ve been thinking about getting an e-book reader, Amazon’s Kindle Black Friday deals will help you make up your mind. This year’s offers cover the different models of Amazon’s reading device, including the Kindle Paperwhite and the Kindle Oasis, so there should be something out there that will match your needs and budget. To help you choose, we’ve rounded up the top Black Friday deals on the Amazon Kindle line right here, but it’s recommended that you hurry in finalizing your purchase because stocks are running out.

Amazon Kindle (2022) — $85, was $100

The 2022 release of the Amazon Kindle is the simplest way to read e-books while on the move — and also the cheapest in the Kindle Black Friday deals, among the various models. The device features a 6-inch e-ink display with a resolution of 300 pixels per inch, up from 167 ppi in its previous version, with a backlight that will let you manually adjust the screen’s brightness. It comes with 16GB of storage, which is enough space for thousands of books, and a battery that can last up to six weeks on a single charge. After linking the Kindle to your Amazon account, you’ll have access to the Kindle Store, where you’ll be able to search and purchase books, as well as download the best free books for Kindle.

Amazon Kindle Paperwhite (16GB) — $100, was $150

The Amazon Kindle Paperwhite, which features a 6.8-inch e-ink screen and 300 ppi resolution, is a definite upgrade to the basic Kindle. Between the Kindle and Kindle Paperwhite, the advantages of the latter include an IPX8 waterproof rating, which will let you use the device in the bathtub or by the swimming pool without fear of getting it damaged; a longer battery life; and the option to go online using a cellular connection.

Amazon Kindle Paperwhite Kids (8GB) — $105, was $160

The Amazon Kindle Paperwhite Kids offers the same specifications as the Kindle Paperwhite, including its 6.8-inch e-ink screen with 300 ppi resolution, but it also comes with a one-year subscription to Amazon Kids+. The service offers thousands of books and hundreds of audiobooks through Amazon’s Audible that are catered for children, such as the complete Harry Potter series. After the free year, you can continue the subscription for $5 per month.

Amazon Kindle Oasis — $185, was $280

The Amazon Kindle Oasis sits on top of Digital Trends’ best e-book readers because it takes everything that’s great about the other Kindle models, including an e-ink screen with 300 ppi resolution, an IPX8 waterproof rating, and a long battery life that can last up to six weeks on a single charge, but adds improvements such as a larger 7-inch display, a design that’s comfortable to hold with wll-placed buttons, and expanded storage at 32GB. If you’re going to invest in an e-book reader through Kindle Black Friday deals, the Amazon Kindle Oasis should be at the top of your list.

