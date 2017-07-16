A library at your fingertips: The best free Kindle books

It’s often tough to fathom that Amazon’s Kindle, the predominant ebook reader of the decade thus far, has been around for nearly a decade. Even though Amazon has since made proper tablets, such as Amazon Fire HD 7 Kids Edition the Amazon Fire HD 8, the Kindle remains overwhelmingly popular. The ebook marketplace is more than just robust, however, and there is a myriad of titles available via Amazon, Google Play, and an array of other sources. To help you sort through the masses, we’ve rounded up some of the best free Kindle books, including public domain works and self-published titles. Never before has it been so easy to become a master of literature without trekking to the library.

A note before you begin…

Google Play does not offer books using Kindle’s proprietary format in the way Amazon and Project Gutenberg do. Instead of AZW and KF8 files, users are going to want to directly download Google Play books as PDF files, thus rendering the books compatible with Kindle. To do so, navigate to your Google Play Book library, click the three squares in the upper-right corner of any title and select “Download PDF” from the resulting drop-down list. Afterward, select your desired save location and drag and drop the resulting file from your computer to your device once finished downloading.

Children’s Books