Best Black Friday Smartwatch Deals

Smartwatches are popular holiday gifts because they are easy to buy for other people. You don’t have to worry about sleeve length, shoe size or color schemes. If you know a person’s favorite sport then you are golden as you can choose between fitness-centric watches, running watches, hiking watches and even watches for golfing You really can’t lose.

These smartwatches are more than just great-looking timepieces. They include smart features like GPS tracking, heart-rate monitoring, music playback, and notifications. If you are looking for something simpler, we also included fitness trackers in our Black Friday roundup. Fitness trackers tend to be smaller and are focused more on your health and fitness with their step counts and sleep analysis.  Now during Black Friday, you can snag a fitness tracker or smartwatch for a loved one — or even yourself — without breaking the bank.

Best Smartwatch Deals

Count steps, track sleep, and receive incoming notifications all from your wrist with these smartwatches.

Buy at Best Buy

Polar M430 GPS Running Watch

$198 $230

YOU SAVE $32
Expires soon

A solid set of fitness features makes the Polar M340 a compelling choice for those value sport tracking and analysis over smart features.

Buy at Best Buy

Garmin Vivoactive 3

$200 $270

YOU SAVE $70
Expires soon

Garmin’s Vivoactive 3 bundles a whole lot of fitness and activity tracking into a compact smartwatch with a touchscreen display.

Buy at Best Buy

Fossil Gen 4

$175 $255

YOU SAVE $80
Expires soon

The Fossil Gen 4 watches offer essential health and fitness features without sacrificing style. The deal takes $80 off select Fossil Gen 4 models. Prices start at $175 and vary depending on the model.

Buy at Target

Samsung Galaxy Watch

$260 $330

YOU SAVE $70
Expires soon

Stellar battery life and strong fitness-tracking capabilities make the Galaxy Watch the perfect smartwatch for Android users.

Buy at Best Buy

Samsung Gear Sport

$180 $280

YOU SAVE $100
Expires soon

Samsung’s Gear Sport is slim, sporty, and, best of all, it’s rotating bezel is a blast to use.

Buy at Walmart

Fitbit Versa

$150 $200

YOU SAVE $50
Expires soon

Whether you’re a fitness buff or just want to be healthy, the sleek and stylish Fitbit Versa adjusts to any lifestyle.

Buy at Best Buy

Fitbit Ionic

$200 $270

YOU SAVE $70
Expires soon

With a days-long battery, and a stylish, comfortable fit, the Fitbit’s Ionic is ideal for the active person who wants to track their fitness without extras like app support and email/text message replies.

Buy at Best Buy

Garmin Fenix 5X Plus

$700 $850

YOU SAVE $150
Expires soon

The latest in the Fenix series, the Fenix 5X Plus offers color topographical maps, onboard music, and Garmin Pay, as well as robust multisport activity tracking and backcountry navigation.

Buy at Best Buy

Garmin Forerunner 235

$200 $250

YOU SAVE $50
Expires soon

Garmin’s Forerunner 235 is for the runner looking for a basic running watch with niceties like a color display, wrist-based heart rate monitor, sleep tracking and smart notifications.

Buy at Best Buy

Garmin Vivoactive 3 Music

$250 $300

YOU SAVE $50
Expires soon

Garmin’s Vivoactive 3 Music bundles a whole lot of fitness, music, and activity tracking into a compact smartwatch with a touchscreen display.

Buy at Best Buy

Garmin Forerunner 35

$140 $170

YOU SAVE $30
Expires soon

The Forerunner 35 is a running watch for people who want to track the basics without breaking the bank.

Buy at Amazon

Garmin vívoactive 3

$230 $300

YOU SAVE $70
Expires soon

Garmin’s Vivoactive 3 bundles a whole lot of fitness and activity tracking into a compact smartwatch with a touchscreen display.

Buy at Amazon

Garmin Approach S10

$112 $150

YOU SAVE $38
Expires soon

The Approach S10 is a basic fitness watch with golf-centric features.

Buy at Amazon

Garmin Approach S20 GPS Golf Watch

$150 $200

YOU SAVE $50
Expires soon

The Approach S20 is a smartwatch for golfers with a wallet-friendly price tag.

Buy at Amazon

Suunto Spartan Sport

$280 $500

YOU SAVE $220
Expires soon

The Suunto Spartan Sport Wrist HR is a top-notch multisport GPS watch for hardcore endurance athletes who want to get the most out of their training.

Buy at Best Buy

Suunto Spartan Sport Baro

$409 $550

YOU SAVE $141
Expires soon

The Suunto Spartan Sport Wrist HR Baro is a top-notch multisport GPS watch for hardcore endurance athletes who want to get the most out of their training. Model includes a barometric altitude.

Buy at Best Buy

Suunto Spartan Sport

$368 $500

YOU SAVE $132
Expires soon

The Suunto Spartan Sport Wrist HR is a top-notch multisport GPS watch for hardcore endurance athletes who want to get the most out of their training.

Buy at Amazon

Suunto Spartan Ultra

$316 $410

YOU SAVE $94
Expires soon

With 80 sports modes, a wrist-based heart rate monitor and up to 140 hours battery life, the Suunto Spartan Ultra comes equipped for anything and everything.

Buy at Amazon

Suunto Spartan Trainer

$200 $280

YOU SAVE $80
Expires soon

With sport and outdoor features, the Suunto Spartan Trainer Wrist Hr is for the versatile athlete who swims, cycles, hits the gym or runs trails.

Buy at Target

Fossil Q Venture Gen 3

$165 $275

YOU SAVE $110
Expires soon

The Fossil Gen 3 watches offer essential health and fitness features without sacrificing style. The deal takes 40% off all Fossil Gen 3 smartwatches.

