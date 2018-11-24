Best Black Friday Smartwatch Deals

Smartwatches are popular holiday gifts because they are easy to buy for other people. You don’t have to worry about sleeve length, shoe size or color schemes. If you know a person’s favorite sport then you are golden as you can choose between fitness-centric watches, running watches, hiking watches and even watches for golfing You really can’t lose.

These smartwatches are more than just great-looking timepieces. They include smart features like GPS tracking, heart-rate monitoring, music playback, and notifications. If you are looking for something simpler, we also included fitness trackers in our Black Friday roundup. Fitness trackers tend to be smaller and are focused more on your health and fitness with their step counts and sleep analysis. Now during Black Friday, you can snag a fitness tracker or smartwatch for a loved one — or even yourself — without breaking the bank.

