Best Black Friday Smartwatch Deals

Smartwatches are popular holiday gifts because they are easy to buy for other people. You don’t have to worry about sleeve length, shoe size or color schemes. If you know a person’s favorite sport then you are golden as you can choose between fitness-centric watches, running watches, hiking watches and even watches for golfing You really can’t lose.
These smartwatches are more than just great-looking timepieces. They include smart features like GPS tracking, heart-rate monitoring, music playback, and notifications. If you are looking for something simpler, we also included fitness trackers in our Black Friday roundup. Fitness trackers tend to be smaller and are focused more on your health and fitness with their step counts and sleep analysis. Now during Black Friday, you can snag a fitness tracker or smartwatch for a loved one — or even yourself — without breaking the bank.
Best Smartwatch Deals
Count steps, track sleep, and receive incoming notifications all from your wrist with these smartwatches.
Polar M430 GPS Running Watch$198 $230
YOU SAVE $32
A solid set of fitness features makes the Polar M340 a compelling choice for those value sport tracking and analysis over smart features.
Garmin Vivoactive 3$200 $270
YOU SAVE $70
Garmin’s Vivoactive 3 bundles a whole lot of fitness and activity tracking into a compact smartwatch with a touchscreen display.
Fossil Gen 4$175 $255
YOU SAVE $80
The Fossil Gen 4 watches offer essential health and fitness features without sacrificing style. The deal takes $80 off select Fossil Gen 4 models. Prices start at $175 and vary depending on the model.
Samsung Galaxy Watch$260 $330
YOU SAVE $70
Stellar battery life and strong fitness-tracking capabilities make the Galaxy Watch the perfect smartwatch for Android users.
Samsung Gear Sport$180 $280
YOU SAVE $100
Samsung’s Gear Sport is slim, sporty, and, best of all, it’s rotating bezel is a blast to use.
Fitbit Versa$150 $200
YOU SAVE $50
Whether you’re a fitness buff or just want to be healthy, the sleek and stylish Fitbit Versa adjusts to any lifestyle.
Fitbit Ionic$200 $270
YOU SAVE $70
With a days-long battery, and a stylish, comfortable fit, the Fitbit’s Ionic is ideal for the active person who wants to track their fitness without extras like app support and email/text message replies.
Garmin Fenix 5X Plus$700 $850
YOU SAVE $150
The latest in the Fenix series, the Fenix 5X Plus offers color topographical maps, onboard music, and Garmin Pay, as well as robust multisport activity tracking and backcountry navigation.
Garmin Forerunner 235$200 $250
YOU SAVE $50
Garmin’s Forerunner 235 is for the runner looking for a basic running watch with niceties like a color display, wrist-based heart rate monitor, sleep tracking and smart notifications.
Garmin Vivoactive 3 Music$250 $300
YOU SAVE $50
Garmin’s Vivoactive 3 Music bundles a whole lot of fitness, music, and activity tracking into a compact smartwatch with a touchscreen display.
Garmin Forerunner 35$140 $170
YOU SAVE $30
The Forerunner 35 is a running watch for people who want to track the basics without breaking the bank.
Garmin Approach S10$112 $150
YOU SAVE $38
The Approach S10 is a basic fitness watch with golf-centric features.
Garmin Approach S20 GPS Golf Watch$150 $200
YOU SAVE $50
The Approach S20 is a smartwatch for golfers with a wallet-friendly price tag.
Suunto Spartan Sport$280 $500
YOU SAVE $220
The Suunto Spartan Sport Wrist HR is a top-notch multisport GPS watch for hardcore endurance athletes who want to get the most out of their training.
Suunto Spartan Sport Baro$409 $550
YOU SAVE $141
The Suunto Spartan Sport Wrist HR Baro is a top-notch multisport GPS watch for hardcore endurance athletes who want to get the most out of their training. Model includes a barometric altitude.
Suunto Spartan Ultra$316 $410
YOU SAVE $94
With 80 sports modes, a wrist-based heart rate monitor and up to 140 hours battery life, the Suunto Spartan Ultra comes equipped for anything and everything.
Suunto Spartan Trainer$200 $280
YOU SAVE $80
With sport and outdoor features, the Suunto Spartan Trainer Wrist Hr is for the versatile athlete who swims, cycles, hits the gym or runs trails.
Fossil Q Venture Gen 3$165 $275
YOU SAVE $110
The Fossil Gen 3 watches offer essential health and fitness features without sacrificing style. The deal takes 40% off all Fossil Gen 3 smartwatches.