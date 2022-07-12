Today's Best 1TB microSD Prime Day Deal

 Skip to main content
This SanDisk 1TB microSD is 35% off in Amazon’s Prime Day sale

Nina Derwin
SanDisk 1TB Ultra being put into a phone.

This Prime Day, Amazon has really kicked it up a notch with all of the incredible Prime Day deals that have been hitting the Amazon site. All of our favorite items are deeply discounted to reflect the best prices of the year, and one of those awesome offers is the 1TB microSD Prime Day Deal. Right now, you can save big on this microSD card that gives you the maximum possible storage.

Amazon originally listed the SanDisk 1TB microSD card for $200, but right now, it’s on sale for $130, saving you $70. This microSD card packs some pretty big storage, and even if you don’t have a specific use for it in mind, these SD cards are the kind of thing that you’ll suddenly need one day and will be glad you have on hand. Don’t miss out on this 1TB microSD Prime Day Deal. Keep reading to find out why this deal is one of our favorites of this Prime Day season.

Why you should buy the SanDisk 1TB microSD

If you’ve been considering purchasing one of the best micro SD cards around, look no further than the SanDisk 1TB micro SD card. This SD is the Swiss Army Knife of storage, and everyone will need one of these sooner or later. With its 1TB capacity, the SanDisk 1Tb microSD can hours hours upon hours of full HD video. While full HD video support will vary based on host devices, you never have to worry about having enough room to store all of your HD videos again.

The SanDisk 1TB microSD has up to 120MB/s transfer speeds, which allow you to move up to 1000 photos in a minute. Yes, your eyes are reading that correctly: one minute. It also has 120 MB/s read speed, which was engineered with proprietary technology to reach speeds beyond UHS-I 104MB/s. It has slightly lower write speeds, but these SD cards are so fast we can’t imagine you’d mind — that is, if you even notice. You can load apps faster than ever before with A1-rated performance. This is the ideal SD card for Android smartphones and tablets, as well as MIL cameras.

If you’re curious which devices you could use your new SanDisk microSD card with, consider some of the best tablet deals happening right now, as well as some of these portable tech gadgets that are sure to be new additions to your Prime Day shopping list. There are so many reasons to add a microSD card to your inventory at home, so don’t hesitate to take advantage of Amazon’s 1TB microSD Prime Day Deal.

