Garmin’s Fenix watches are without a doubt the Cadillac of adventure watches, but not everyone is a fan of their huge, rugged profile. If you are looking for something more subtle but still big on features, check out the Garmin Vivoactive 3. It’s a smaller, more refined GPS multisport smartwatch that’s available in a variety of color options. Amazon has the standard models on sale right now for a cool 28% off.

Both the black with stainless and white with stainless variants are enjoying discounts at the moment. They normally sell for $250, but the giant retailer has cut their prices down to just $179. On top of this discount is the chance to slash an extra $50 off when your application for an Amazon Rewards Visa gets approved.

The Vivoactive 3 boasts a design that strikes the balance between sporty and casual. Its easy to read LCD touchscreen is housed in a polymer case with a stainless-steel bezel and is protected by the Corning Gorilla Glass 3. Weighing only 43 grams, it’s comfortable enough to wear for any outdoor activity. And with a water-resistance rating of up to 5 ATMs, it’s safe for swimming, showering, and all kinds of weather.

Staying active with this watch is easy. It comes with over 15 preloaded sports apps, including golf, biking, yoga, snowboarding, and stand-up paddleboarding. A full set of sensors — such as GPS, compass, accelerometer, and barometric altimeter — ensures accurate tracking of your chosen activity with no phone connection required.

Aside from sports-specific functions, the Garmin Vivoactive 3 is capable of all-day tracking as well. This encompasses fitness metrics like stairs climbed, calories burned, distance traveled, sleep quality, steps, heart rate, and more. It also has a stress meter that can provide users with a paced relaxation breathing session to help lessen stress levels.

Once connected to your compatible smartphone, you’ll be able to receive and respond to text messages, view social media updates, and more straight from your watch. What’s more, it offers Garmin Pay which equals having a wallet on your wrist.

As a full-featured GPS multisport smartwatch, the Garmin Vivoactive 3 simply does not disappoint. Our review team even named it the Fenix 5 junior due to similarities in design and onboard tech. Take advantage of Walmart’s offer and get the white or black variant today for only $179.

