Amazon’s deal on the Garmin Instinct saves you $56 on a stellar outdoor watch

The Garmin Fenix series is the cream of the crop when it comes to multi-sport and adventure watches. If its steep price tag is holding you back, check out the Garmin Instinct instead. It carries the best of the Fenix at a fraction of the cost. You can even get the graphite variant on sale right now, as Amazon is cutting its price from $300 down to $244. An additional $50 off can also be slashed instantly upon approval of your Amazon Rewards Visa, lowering the sale price further to $194.

A true outdoors-focused smartwatch, the Garmin Instinct sports a rugged profile and a durable build. It consists of a fiber-reinforced polymer casing for resistance to scratching, a chemically strengthened glass with a raised bezel for screen protection, and silicone straps for a breathable and comfortable fit. It’s also constructed to U.S. military standard 810G for shock, thermal, and water resistance (up to 100 meters). And with support for GPS, GLONASS, and Galileo, the watch can quickly connect to satellites and is able to take on more challenging environments.

Similar to most Garmin watches, the Instinct can track more than 25 different activities. These include biking, swimming, and running as well as less common activities like rowing, stair-stepping, and stand-up paddleboarding. You can scroll through various data screens designated for the activity. For instance, running includes heart rate zone, pace, and distance, while hiking includes ascent and vertical speed.

The Garmin Instinct covers major health and wellness metrics as well, such as sleep tracking, calorie burned monitor, and step counter. It even has a stress tracking feature and can provide a relaxing breathing session to reduce your stress levels. When it detects you’re sitting for too long, it will remind you to get up and walk around. Accompanying apps like Garmin Connect lets you engage with the online fitness community, and Garmin Explore allows you to plan your trips ahead.

Pairing this watch with a compatible smartphone will enable smart notifications and music playback control. Notifications are not actionable but should be more than enough to keep you connected. Battery life is estimated to last for 14 days in smartwatch mode and up to 16 hours in GPS mode.

At $300, the Garmin Instinct hits the sweet spot between features and price. It comes with a solid suite of practical outdoors and sports functionalities that will keep adventurers happy without breaking the bank. Amazon just makes it more attractive by dropping its price down to $244.

