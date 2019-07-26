Deals

Amazon cuts 57% off the GermGuardian air purifier to help you breathe easier

We are halfway through the allergy season already, but those harmful germs are lurking in the air. Each time someone blows their nose, coughs, or sneezes, those viruses become airborne and you risk breathing whatever sickness they carry. This is where air purifiers will come to the rescue. If you need one right now, Amazon currently has an awesome 57% off deal with the GermGuardian AC4825 22-inch 3-in-1 full room air purifier. You can get it for only $64 from its original price of $150.

Even the air we inhale inside our homes can cause allergies to flare up, among other health issues. The air purifiers can simply filter these allergens, dust, and other viruses to give you a fresher and cleaner air to breathe. The GermGuardian AC4825 is also great for smokers as the charcoal filter reduces common odors from cigarette smoke.

The GermGuardian 3-in-1 Full Room Air Purifier boasts its true HEPA (high-efficiency particulate air) filtration capability. This filter captures 99.97% of the tiniest contaminant particles (as small as 0.3 microns), including mold spores, pet dander, and household dust.

Though the filter is excellent for dealing with allergens and dust, its UV-C sanitizer is responsible for defending you against airborne attacks. The UV-C light technology operates with Titanium Dioxide to trap and kill viruses, germs, and bacteria that roam around your house. The GermGuardian is intended for medium-sized rooms, so it’s nice for living rooms, bedrooms, or any shared space where a lot of breathing is going on.

The GermGuardian 3-in-1 air purifier cleans the air four times per hour in places up to 167 square feet. It is also Energy Star-certified and verified by the Association of Home Appliance Manufacturers (AHAM). It claims a high CADR (clean air delivery rate) of over 100 for pollen, dust, and smoke, which guarantees fast and efficient purification of indoor air.

Normally, other modern purifiers come with five fan speeds, but the GermGuardian AC4825 only uses three speeds. As a result, its noise level is quieter under the low setting and it can work in the background without bothering your sleep. Though, it might not fare too well in reserve areas like the prayer room because you will definitely hear it when running at the highest speed.

Now you can have healthier air indoors with the GermGuardian AC4825 22-inch 3-in-1 full room air purifier. Usually listed at $150, Amazon reduced its price by $86 off selling you today for only $64.

Looking for more? Check out our list of the best air purifiers and other great stuff on our curated deals page.

We strive to help our readers find the best deals on quality products and services, and we choose what we cover carefully and independently. The prices, details, and availability of the products and deals in this post may be subject to change at anytime. Be sure to check that they are still in effect before making a purchase.

Digital Trends may earn commission on products purchased through our links, which supports the work we do for our readers.

