If you got a taste for premium coffee, you might as well upgrade your ordinary coffee maker to a premium machine. Instead of waiting in line or trekking down to your local cafe, you can be your own barista and enjoy a hearty cup in the comforts of home. It’s also more economical and efficient in the long run compared to paying the average $5 a cup on a regular basis. And you can bank on up to $150 off on two brewers that made our editor’s list of the best espresso and Nespresso machines. Don’t miss out on this golden opportunity to snag Breville’s Barista Express or Nespresso Creatista Plus while Amazon has them on sale. You can also save an extra$60 when you’re approved for Amazon Rewards Visa card. On the other hand, those who want to get the most bang for their buck under $200 can get De’Longhi’s Nespresso VertuoPlus.

Breville Barista Express — $550 ($150 off)

True coffee connoisseurs not only savor every sip of a robust cup of java but also appreciate the craft behind it. The Breville Barista Express enables you to create and personalize great tasting espresso from bean to cup. With a built-in conical burr grinder and half-pound bean hopper, your coffee is as fresh as it can be and far from being stale. You can easily adjust the grind size to avoid wasting premium beans.

Breville’s Barista Express hits the sweet spot for single- or double-shot espresso with a nine bar pressure pump. But before that, it applies low-pressure during pre-infusion to evenly soak and expand the ground coffee to extract the most flavor possible. You’ll know you made espresso right when it’s not bitter and so the perfect in-cup result is assured with digital temperature control technology. It simply ensures the temperature stays at the optimum range during extraction.

Apart from espresso, you can open yourself up to more than a few coffee recipes. Breville geared the Barista Express with the 360-degree swivel action steam wand that turns flat milk into a velvety foam, so lattes, cappuccinos, and macchiatos can be had at home. With interchangeable filters, you’ll surely be able to experiment with different grind sizes, grind amounts, and tamping pressure using the 54-millimeter magnetized tamper. The thermocoil heating system puts the cherry on top as it promises a quick heat-up time and a clean taste.

Refilling its 67-ounce water tank and cleaning Breville’s Barista Express is no reason to stress. Most of its parts are detachable including the drip tray which makes it easier to wash. It also features an indicator light that would let you know when its time to clean. You’re even provided the set of tools you can find in its hideaway storage compartment. Usually retailing for $700, Amazon’s $150 price cut makes it available at just $550.

Breville Nespresso Creatista Plus — $510 ($90 off)

Budding baristas won’t be lagging behind an impeccable brewing process. The Creatista Plus is ideal for those who want to eliminate the guesswork in recipes and opt for a one-touch operation instead. You might not even have to remember to turn it off as it can be programmed to turn off after nine minutes of inactivity. This Original Line machine packs professional-grade features that combine capsule brewing with top-class milk-steaming technology. You’re simply in store for an efficient and easy-to-maintain coffee machine that offers the utmost convenience and coffee quality to justify its price tag.

The versatile Creatista Plus sates your craving for ristretto (0.8 ounces), espresso (1.35 ounces), and lungo (3.72 ounces), as much as it can deliver creamier blends. It steps up from the Barista Express with a fast, heat-up time of only three seconds, a 19-bar-high-pressure pump to produce an incomparably dense and unctuous crema. It also has a fully automatic steam wand with 11 milk temperature settings and eight froth texture levels.

Tinkering with this high-end Breville Nespresso machine is a breeze. The Creatista Plus boasts intuitive user interphase with a TFT LCD display that guides you throughout the whole process. You’ll also be alerted when it needs to be descaled and cleaned. To simplify things further, most of its parts such as the 50-ounce water tank, adjustable drip tray, and the used capsule container are removable so you can run it under tap hassle-free. Also, the steam wand is self-cleaning, it purges out excess milk after every use.

Breville’s Nespresso Creatista Plus flaunts a streamlined design that complements its innovative features. It certainly can jazz up any countertop and now is your chance to sate your craving for coffee-shop quality java for $510 instead of $600 on Amazon.

De’Longhi Nespresso VertuoPlus — $136 ($43 off)

The De’Longhi Nespresso VertuoPlus is fairly more budget-friendly but you’ll be just as able to turn your home into a coffee lover’s haven. After inserting the Nespresso capsule, a mere press of a button is all it takes to unleash you inner barista. Instead of a high-pressure pump, it uses its patented centrifusion technology that extracts all those delicate flavors and rich aromas by spinning each capsule up to 7,000 rotations per minute, mixing ground coffee with water. It is also intelligent enough to recognize each blend through the barcode on the rim and automatically modifies its brewing parameters accordingly. Its fast heat-up time of only 15 seconds means that you’ll only have to wait a few minutes and the perfect crema is within reach.

Single-serve coffee can’t get any better with five programmable cup sizes for alto (14 ounces), coffee (8 ounces), gran lungo (5 ounces), double espresso (2.7 ounces), and espresso (1.35 ounces). Its drip tray is also adjustable to four positions to accommodate various cups and recipes. And if you need to cool down, you can always pour it over ice but if you want a decadent foam finish.

This DeLonghi Nespresso machine sets itself apart from other Vertuo coffee makers with a motorized head that punctures the lid for you and a swiveling large 40-ounce water tank that allows you to configure its placement on your countertop. Regardless of the volume, you would’ve sated your craving 10 times before having to go for a quick refill. A hassle-free clean is then possible with a separate container where up to 17 used capsules are ejected into so you can dispose of it in bulk instead of one by one.

You never have to be on the fence about getting either a coffee maker or espresso machine as this DeLonghi Nespresso VertuoPlus machine gives you the best of both worlds. Get delectable homebrews for only $136 instead of $179 on Amazon.

