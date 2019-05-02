Share

Father’s Day is right around the corner, and many of us know that dad can be tricky to shop for. Some dads seem to already have everything, while others might just say they don’t want anything at all (but of course you’re going to get something for him anyway because you care about him and want to show it). If your pop is still shaving with an old razor and you’re having trouble deciding what to get him, then some new shaving gifts from Gillette might be just the ticket.

Whether your dad is a wet shaving veteran who takes his grooming regimen seriously, or he’s been using an old electric razor for too long and is ready for an upgrade, these two products from Gillette are the perfect way to show your love this Father’s Day.

Every experienced wet shaver knows that heat is a very important part of the process when it comes to getting a smooth, close shave that’s gentle on the skin, and the Heated Razor by Gillette Labs makes it easy. This razor offers the feel of a hot wet shave without the need for hot water or a steaming towel, warming up to optimum shaving temperature within one second so it’s ready to go right away.

Dad can adjust the Gillette Labs Heated Razor’s temperature to suit his own skin type and shaving preferences, and it’s fully waterproof so he can even use it in the shower. The included magnetic dock juices up the internal battery, which is good to go for about six shaves before needing a recharge (of course, if you keep it stored on the dock between uses, you’ll never have to worry about it running dry mid-shave).

The all-new Heated Razor by Gillette Labs rings in at $200 and comes with two cartridges and a magnetic charging dock.

For a simpler alternative to the Heated Razor (or maybe for a dad who wants an amazing shave and is finally ready for a stylish option), this ProShield bundle from Gillette is the perfect Father’s Day present. The highlight of this gift box is Gillette’s Premium Edition ProShield razor handle which features a rubberized grip for smooth, controlled handling even with wet or soapy hands.

You also get a nice sturdy magnetic razor stand that looks great on any bathroom counter or shelf, and with one cartridge head included, the ProShield Gift Pack is ready to use right out of the box. The ProShield handle is compatible with all Gillette 5 blade refills as well. The Gillette Father’s Day ProShield Gift Pack is super affordable, too, at only $16, making it a great pick for any new wet shaving dad looking to upgrade his grooming routine.

