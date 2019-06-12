Digital Trends
The GoPro Hero7 action camera gets price cut on Amazon ahead of Father’s Day

William Hank
Got an adventurous dad who likes to bike, hike, swim, surf, or ski? If so, an action camera might be your best bet for a fun, functional Father’s Day gift that he’ll actually enjoy. GoPro has long been a go-to among action cam aficionados, and the GoPro Hero7 Black is by far our favorite model on the market, marrying rugged durability with premium photo and video performance. Now, ahead of Father’s Day, you can capture yours on Amazon for just $329, down from its normal $400. Sunday is just days away, so act now before you disappoint dad by settling on another set of socks. If dad is more of a point and shoot kind of guy, we’ve also found a great Canon EOS DSLR camera deal.

The GoPro Hero series are the most advanced action cameras offered by the brand, and while the Silver and White editions are excellent cams in their own right, the Hero7 Black is the cream of the crop. A full range of features from stunningly smooth footage to housing-free waterproofing up to 33 feet place the GoPro Hero7 Black in a class above, and make this action cam a fantastic Father’s Day find. HyperSmooth stabilization provides built-in gimbal-like support throughout the shakiest moments, as for instance an eagle’s aerial flight. A smartphone-like touchscreen makes navigation a snap, and smart voice controls offer more freedom than ever to record videos or capture photos through audio commands. Simply say “GoPro, start recording” or “GoPro, take a photo,” and watch your father’s face light up with excitement over his awesome new action camera.

Photographer and videographer fathers are bound to embrace the GoPro Hero7 Black’s technical features. The Hero7 Black captures all the action with top-notch 4K60 video, and Super Photo augments 12MP photos with HDR, tone mapping, and more. Slow things down with 8x Slo-Mo video, or capture stabilized time-lapse videos with Time Warp, then speed things back up to 30x. Finally, the Hero7 Black’s livestreaming will let your father share in-the-moment action through Facebook Live that’s sure to be a lot cooler than the old memes and bad jokes he’d been sharing with you before.

Now just $329, this GoPro Hero7 Black makes a great bargain, and an awesome Father’s Day find. If the price is still a bit steep, though, check out some of our favorite affordable action camera alternatives. Who knows, your Dad might even applaud you on your fiscal self-control.

