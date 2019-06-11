Digital Trends
Father’s Day sale on iPad, Fire HD, Samsung Galaxy tablets saves you up to $80

Ed Oswald
By
Amazon Fire HD 10 review (2017) DT homepage
Dan Baker/Digital Trends

Amazon’s running some great sales on tablets from a host of manufacturers, including iPads, Samsung Galaxy Tabs, and even its own Fire HD tablets right now through Father’s Day. This is a great opportunity to snag one for dad, and there’s still time to purchase them in time for the big day.

The price cut on the 32GB 9.7-inch iPad by Amazon matches that of Walmart, which cut prices across the iPad line last week. Amazon now has the latest model 9.7-inch iPad for just $249, an $80 savings. But that’s not all the savings available that we’ve been able to find, so let’s take a look at all of the other deals.

Apple iPad 9.7-inch

apple ipad 9.7 2017
Julian Chokkatuu/Digital Trends

For the budget conscious, you just can’t go wrong with the 9.7-inch iPad right now, and especially when it’s on sale. It has a great mix of affordability and functionality, and now even supports the Apple Pencil. With the powerful A10 fusion chip, you’ll have plenty of processing power for general applications like web browsing, streaming, and even notetaking. The model on sale here is the 32GB with Wi-Fi connectivity and is good for any color — gold, silver, or space gray.

Normally priced at $330, the Apple iPad is on sale for just $249 at Amazon with free two-day shipping via Prime.

Amazon Fire HD 10

fire tablets and kindle ereaders mothers day amazon hd 10 tablet with alexa hands free4

The Fire HD 10 is Amazon’s flagship tablet, and a capable one at that. A dual-core 1.8GHz processor powers this device, giving it enough power to open apps instantly and run large apps with ease, and it even makes a decent gaming tablet. The 10.1-inch display is 1080p HD capable, and watching high definition streaming content on the Fire HD 10 is a pleasure. You’ll also get a front-facing camera for video conferencing, and Alexa support as well.

Normally $150, the Fire HD 10 is down to just $120.

Samsung Galaxy Tab A

Samsung Galaxy Tab S 8.4

Samsung’s Galaxy Tab line of tablets arguably provides the best Android experience you’ll find on a tablet, much in the way the popular Galaxy line of smartphones offers top-tier Android phone experience. Even better, they’re priced competitively — even at full price they’re generally cheaper than a comparable iPad.

The Galaxy Tab A sports a 10.1-inch 1080p Full HD touchscreen display. Under the hood, the Tab A runs on an octa-core CPU and 2GB of RAM, and you’ll get 32GB of internal storage that’s expandable up to 256GB via a MicroSD card slot. Normally $230, Amazon has the Galaxy Tab A marked down to $168, making it a great option for those who want a good mix of performance, expandability, and value.

If you are looking for something other than a tablet on Amazon, we recently posted about the site’s recent price cuts to a wide variety of Amazon devices including Echos, Ring Doorbells, and Blink cameras. For yet more Father’s Day gift deals throughout the week, keep checking back to our deals page. There’s plenty of time left to find that perfect gift.

We strive to help our readers find the best deals on quality products and services, and choose what we cover carefully and independently. If you find a better price for a product listed here, or want to suggest one of your own, email us at dealsteam@digitaltrends.com.

Digital Trends may earn commission on products purchased through our links, which supports the work we do for our readers.

