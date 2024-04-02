Save 53% on the Amazon Fire HD 10 Plus tablet today

Even with discounts, tablet deals can get pretty expensive. If you need a new tablet but you’re on a tight budget, you should take a look at this offer from Amazon’s Woot for the 2021 release of the Amazon Fire HD 10 Plus. The 32GB model is already relatively affordable at its original price of $150, but a 53% discount brings it down to a very cheap $70. The $80 in savings will only be available for a limited time, which will probably be shorter as we expect a lot of demand for this device. If you don’t want to miss out, buy this tablet now.

Why you should buy the Amazon Fire HD 10 Plus

The Amazon Fire HD 10 Plus is a tablet that’s powered by the Fire OS platform, which is Amazon’s customized version of Android. You’ll be able to use voice commands with Amazon’s Alexa through the device, and Amazon Prime members will be able to easily access all of the media that comes with their subscription. The Amazon Fire HD 10 Plus features a 10.1-inch Full HD touchscreen, a 12-hour battery life, a microSD card slot that you can use to expand its storage by up to 1TB.

Between the 2021 releases of the Amazon Fire HD 10 Plus and Amazon Fire HD 10, the advantages of the Amazon Fire HD 10 Plus include faster performance with its 4GB of RAM compared to 3GB of RAM for the Amazon Fire HD 10, and support for wireless charging so that there’s one cable for you to deal with. These differences are worth the extra cost, but you won’t have to think about that if you buy the tablet from Amazon’s Woot.

There’s always high demand for Amazon Fire tablet deals, so while there’s still some time before this offer from Amazon’s Woot for the 2021 release of the Amazon Fire HD 10 Plus expires, stocks may run out quicker than you think. The 32GB model, which is originally $150, is down to less than half at just $70 for savings of $80. You’re going to have to be quick with your purchase if you want to get the Amazon Fire HD 10 Plus at 53% off though — don’t waste any more time and proceed with the transaction immediately.

