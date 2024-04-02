 Skip to main content
  1. Home
  2. Mobile
  3. Deals

Digital Trends may earn a commission when you buy through links on our site. Why trust us?

Save 53% on the Amazon Fire HD 10 Plus tablet today

Aaron Mamiit
By
The Amazon Fire HD 10 Plus tablet, with apps on the screen.
Amazon

Even with discounts, tablet deals can get pretty expensive. If you need a new tablet but you’re on a tight budget, you should take a look at this offer from Amazon’s Woot for the 2021 release of the Amazon Fire HD 10 Plus. The 32GB model is already relatively affordable at its original price of $150, but a 53% discount brings it down to a very cheap $70. The $80 in savings will only be available for a limited time, which will probably be shorter as we expect a lot of demand for this device. If you don’t want to miss out, buy this tablet now.

Why you should buy the Amazon Fire HD 10 Plus

The Amazon Fire HD 10 Plus is a tablet that’s powered by the Fire OS platform, which is Amazon’s customized version of Android. You’ll be able to use voice commands with Amazon’s Alexa through the device, and Amazon Prime members will be able to easily access all of the media that comes with their subscription. The Amazon Fire HD 10 Plus features a 10.1-inch Full HD touchscreen, a 12-hour battery life, a microSD card slot that you can use to expand its storage by up to 1TB.

Between the 2021 releases of the Amazon Fire HD 10 Plus and Amazon Fire HD 10, the advantages of the Amazon Fire HD 10 Plus include faster performance with its 4GB of RAM compared to 3GB of RAM for the Amazon Fire HD 10, and support for wireless charging so that there’s one cable for you to deal with. These differences are worth the extra cost, but you won’t have to think about that if you buy the tablet from Amazon’s Woot.

Related

There’s always high demand for Amazon Fire tablet deals, so while there’s still some time before this offer from Amazon’s Woot for the 2021 release of the Amazon Fire HD 10 Plus expires, stocks may run out quicker than you think. The 32GB model, which is originally $150, is down to less than half at just $70 for savings of $80. You’re going to have to be quick with your purchase if you want to get the Amazon Fire HD 10 Plus at 53% off though — don’t waste any more time and proceed with the transaction immediately.

Editors' Recommendations

Topics
Aaron Mamiit
Aaron Mamiit
Contributor
Aaron received a NES and a copy of Super Mario Bros. for Christmas when he was 4 years old, and he has been fascinated with…
Best OnePlus Open deals: Save $200+ on the foldable phone
YouTube Shorts and Instagram running simultenously on OnePlus Open held in hands.

When the first foldable phone came out, the original Samsung Galaxy Fold, which didn't even have a Z in the name yet, a lot of people wrote it off as a massive gimmick that nobody would care for, and the high price certainly didn't help. Instead, the Galaxy Fold ushered in the era of folding phones, with almost all the big brands trying to get into the game with resounding success since bigger screens mean more functionality and the folding part means they don't take up as much space. One of the latest brands to release a folding phone is OnePlus, and they've done a pretty good job with the OnePlus Open, giving you an excellent option if you don't necessarily want to go with Samsung and yet still get something with a solid ecosystem. Luckily, there are a lot of excellent deals you can take advantage of if you want to grab one, from direct discounts to trade-in offers, we've collected our favorites below.
Today's best OnePlus Open deals

OnePlus: .
Amazon: .
Best Buy: .
Best Buy: .

Read more
Need a cheap, reliable 5G phone? The Google Pixel 6a is $270 today
Someone holding the Google Pixel 6a. The display is on and showing the lock screen.

While there are savings from phone deals on the latest flagship devices, you can also get discounts that will make previous-generation models even cheaper. For example, the Google Pixel 6a, which is already pretty affordable at its original price of $349, is down by $79 from Amazon's Woot to just $270. There are several days remaining on this offer to get the Android smartphone at 23% off, but you're going to want to finalize your purchase as soon as possible because there's a chance that stocks run out before the bargain's scheduled expiry.

Why you should buy the Google Pixel 6a
The latest Google Pixel smartphones are the Google Pixel 8 and the Google Pixel 8 Pro, but the Google Pixel 6a, released in 2022, is still a worthwhile purchase. It's an affordable smartphone with support for 5G technology for fast data speeds, and since it's unlocked, it will work with all the major carriers such as Verizon, T-Mobile, and AT&T. You'll be able to maximize the enhanced connectivity with the smooth performance provided by the Google Pixel 6a's Tensor processor, which is Google's first-ever chip that's designed for Pixel smartphones.

Read more
Best Buy just knocked $120 off the Garmin Venu 2 Plus smartwatch
Garmin Venu 2 Plus smartwatch with new ECG App

If you've been thinking about upgrading from a basic smartwatch, you're going to want to take advantage of Best Buy's offer for the Garmin Venu 2 Plus. This premium wearable device, which is originally priced at $450, is on sale with a $120 discount that knocks its price down to $330. There's no telling when its price returns to normal though, so if you want to get this smartwatch for much cheaper than usual, you'll have to complete your purchase of it as soon as you can.

Why you should buy the Garmin Venu 2 Plus
Garmin watches are known for their fitness-focused features, and the Garmin Venu 2 Plus continues the trend. The wearable device's Health Snapshot feature gives you an idea of your overall wellbeing, and the smartwatch can also provide Body Battery energy levels, sleep score and insights, stress tracking, ECG readings, and more. The Garmin Venu 2 Plus also offers 25 built-in indoor and GPS sports apps to record your workout data, as well as safety features such as Incident Detection and Assistance that will send your real-time location to your emergency contacts when necessary.

Read more