Digital Trends
Deals

Google Pixel 3 and 3 XL smartphones get price cuts ahead of Amazon Prime Day

Lucas Coll
By
mediocre battery and a big notch slight googles otherwise perfect pixel phone google 3 xl review hero

Although Apple has its dedicated fans, Android continues its dominance over the smartphone market with more and more makers rolling out their own flagship, midrange, and budget devices. Many of the newer ones we’ve seen in recent years have come from lesser-known Chinese brands, but American software titan Google has also entered the mobile game with its excellent Pixel devices, and the third-gen Pixel 3 and Pixel 3 XL can both be had at nice discounts right now before Amazon Prime Day 2019.

Google recently announced that it was developing the Pixel 4, and while official details are scarce at the moment, we can be sure about one thing: The Pixel 3 will get phased out pretty quickly once the fourth generation models start rolling out. Google, being primarily a software company, doesn’t offer the same support for legacy devices that makers like LG, Samsung, and Apple do (the Pixel 2 has almost disappeared from retailers, and good luck finding a new first-gen Pixel), so now’s the time to grab a Pixel 3 or Pixel 3 XL as smartphone discounts start becoming more common.

Considering that Google is the brains behind the Android operating system, it should come as no shock that the Pixel 3 offers what is arguably the smoothest and purest Android experience you can find on a phone. The Pixel 3 pairs its great software with superb build quality, a gorgeous 5.5-inch OLED touchscreen, and an excellent camera, easily putting this device on par with other high-end flagship mobiles.

We didn’t like the Google Pixel 3 XL quite as much as its smaller sibling, but the plus-sized member of the Pixel family is still a fantastic Android device for those who like the extra screen real estate that larger smartphones offer. It packs the same hardware as the Pixel 3, but the 3 XL comes with a bigger OLED 6.3-inch display (the unsightly notch notwithstanding).

At launch, the Google Pixel 3 and Pixel 3 XL cost $799 and $899 respectively, but you’ve got some cheaper options today: Amazon has the carrier-unlocked 64GB Pixel 3 on sale for $599 ($200 off) right now, or you can grab a discounted Pixel 3 XL for $714 and save $185. If you’re willing to buy refurbished, then the professionally renewed Pixel 3 is available for $423 while the recertified Pixel 3 XL can be yours for just $499.

Looking for more great stuff? We’ve found smartphone deals, iPhone deals, and more ahead of Amazon Prime Day 2019.

We strive to help our readers find the best deals on quality products and services, and choose what we cover carefully and independently. If you find a better price for a product listed here, or want to suggest one of your own, email us at dealsteam@digitaltrends.com.

Digital Trends may earn commission on products purchased through our links, which supports the work we do for our readers.

Editors' Recommendations

Don't Miss

Palm: Stand-alone or connected, here's everything you need to know
germguardian air purifier amazon deal 3
Deals

Amazon slashes 43% off of this air purifier to help you breathe clean air

Achieve a healthy indoor air quality for your home with the GermGuardian Full Room Air Purifier. Its 3-in-1 air cleaning system is powerful enough to eliminate pollutants lurking in the air. Get yours on Amazon for only $85.
Posted By Erica Katherina
apple watchos 4 1 streaming music gymkit watch series 3 review 7
Deals

The Apple Watch Series 3 is still just $199 before Amazon Prime Day 2019

If you were hoping to find some great Apple deals on Prime day, you’ll have to wait a few more weeks, but if you’re looking to pick up an Apple Watch, there’s really no need to wait. Amazon is currently offering an $80 discount on the…
Posted By Jacob Kienlen
Pixel 3 Best Phone 2018
Mobile

Renders claim to show a mint green Pixel 4 -- but are they what they seem?

Rumors abound about the Google Pixel 4, Google's next Pixel phone following the Pixel 3 and Pixel 3a. Getting around the leaks, Google straight-up teased an image of the back of the phone. Here's what you need to know.
Posted By Andy Boxall
Google Pixel 3
Deals

Best smartphone deals for June 2019: iPhone, Samsung Galaxy, and LG

Need a better phone but don't want to spend a fortune? It's never a bad time to score a new smartphone and save some cash. We rounded up the best smartphone deals available that can save you as much as $900.
Posted By Lucas Coll
samsung 4k tv deal 58 inch un58nu7100
Deals

Best Prime Day 4K TV deals: What to expect from Amazon in 2019

You don't have to wait until Black Friday to score a fantastic deal on a 4K TV ⁠— Amazon's Prime Day is right around the corner, and with it we're expecting to see discounts on televisions from the likes of Samsung and Vizio.
Posted By Josh Levenson
Samsung 2019 Q90
Deals

The best 4K smart TV deals for June 2019: Samsung, LG, and Vizio

A good 4K smart TV is the only way to enjoy all your favorite shows, movies, and games in glorious Ultra HD. If you're looking to take your home entertainment to the next level, then we've got the best 4K TV deals right here.
Posted By Lucas Coll
UFC Fight Night: Moicano vs. Korean Zombie UFC Fight Night: Moicano vs. Korean Zombie
Deals

How to watch UFC Fight Night 154: Moicano vs. Korean Zombie on ESPN Plus

UFC is coming to South Carolina this Saturday, with Fight Night 154 featuring a featherweight bout between Renato Moicano and Chan Sung Jung. If you’re looking for a way to stream the bloody action online, then ESPN Plus is what you need.
Posted By Lucas Coll
best pillow for side sleepers
Deals

Are flat pillows a pain in your neck? Here are the best pillows for side-sleepers

If you've tried doubling up on pillows or buying larger ones to no avail, then it might just be time for a new pillow – one made for sleeping on your side. We've rounded up the best pillows for side sleepers that give neck and head…
Posted By Lucas Coll
Apple Mac Mini 2018
Deals

Apple-refurbished MacBooks and Mac Minis get big price cuts for grads

Deals on Mac computers are hard to come by outside of seasonal sales, so your best bet might be to buy refurbished. These professionally renewed Mac deals are a sure way to save big on Apple computers that look, feel, and work like new.
Posted By Lucas Coll
best 4th of july sales
Deals

The best 4th of July sales 2019: Best Buy, Home Depot, and REI

Whether you're looking for price cuts on mattresses, major appliances, kitchen gadgets, outdoor gear, and just about anything you can think of for summer, there's bound to be a sale with your name on it.
Posted By Jacob Kienlen
vizio 50 inch 4k tv deal d series walmart
Deals

You won’t want to miss this fantastic deal on a 50-inch Vizio 4K TV

You’d think a 4K TV that costs less than $300 would lack all of the desirable features that come bundled on higher-end models, but when it comes to Vizio that couldn’t be further from the truth. Just look at the 50-inch D-Series, which…
Posted By Josh Levenson
sony bravia 49 inch walmart deal x900f 4k hdr android led tv xbr49x900f
Deals

Walmart takes $300 off the price of this 49-inch Sony Bravia 4K HDR TV

The Sony 49-inch BRAVIA X900F 4K HDR TV comes at a high price tag, but with its powerful performance and smart functionalities, it’s definitely a worthwhile investment. Get yours now on Amazon at a discounted price of $998.
Posted By Erica Katherina
latest apple ipad 32gb amazon deal 2018
Apple

Apple iPad with Wi-Fi and cellular gets $80 price cut on Amazon ahead of Prime Day

Apple iPads are getting a piece of the Amazon Prime Day action in the weeks leading up to July 15. Now on Amazon ahead of Prime Day, score your 32GB Apple iPad (Wi-Fi + cellular) for just $379, down from $459.
Posted By William Hank
college student job scam offer
Deals

Amazon’s back-to-college store drops deals on refurbished items before Prime Day

Buying refurbished is a great way to save money, and Amazon has a ton of deals right now. While there's hundreds of Amazon refurbished items on the site, we've found 20 items that we think both college students and parents might be…
Posted By Ed Oswald