Google Pixel 3 and 3 XL smartphones get price cuts ahead of Amazon Prime Day

Although Apple has its dedicated fans, Android continues its dominance over the smartphone market with more and more makers rolling out their own flagship, midrange, and budget devices. Many of the newer ones we’ve seen in recent years have come from lesser-known Chinese brands, but American software titan Google has also entered the mobile game with its excellent Pixel devices, and the third-gen Pixel 3 and Pixel 3 XL can both be had at nice discounts right now before Amazon Prime Day 2019.

Google recently announced that it was developing the Pixel 4, and while official details are scarce at the moment, we can be sure about one thing: The Pixel 3 will get phased out pretty quickly once the fourth generation models start rolling out. Google, being primarily a software company, doesn’t offer the same support for legacy devices that makers like LG, Samsung, and Apple do (the Pixel 2 has almost disappeared from retailers, and good luck finding a new first-gen Pixel), so now’s the time to grab a Pixel 3 or Pixel 3 XL as smartphone discounts start becoming more common.

Considering that Google is the brains behind the Android operating system, it should come as no shock that the Pixel 3 offers what is arguably the smoothest and purest Android experience you can find on a phone. The Pixel 3 pairs its great software with superb build quality, a gorgeous 5.5-inch OLED touchscreen, and an excellent camera, easily putting this device on par with other high-end flagship mobiles.

We didn’t like the Google Pixel 3 XL quite as much as its smaller sibling, but the plus-sized member of the Pixel family is still a fantastic Android device for those who like the extra screen real estate that larger smartphones offer. It packs the same hardware as the Pixel 3, but the 3 XL comes with a bigger OLED 6.3-inch display (the unsightly notch notwithstanding).

At launch, the Google Pixel 3 and Pixel 3 XL cost $799 and $899 respectively, but you’ve got some cheaper options today: Amazon has the carrier-unlocked 64GB Pixel 3 on sale for $599 ($200 off) right now, or you can grab a discounted Pixel 3 XL for $714 and save $185. If you’re willing to buy refurbished, then the professionally renewed Pixel 3 is available for $423 while the recertified Pixel 3 XL can be yours for just $499.

