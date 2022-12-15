 Skip to main content
Introducing HHOGene GPods, the world’s first customizable light earbuds

Briley Kenney
By

This content was produced in partnership with HHOGene.

Bluetooth wireless earbuds are nothing new, and with so many options on the market, it can be tough finding a pair that truly resonates with your personality, style, and frankly, your experiences. It seems like they all follow the same tried-and-true design principles too, which means a lot of them end up looking remarkably similar. That’s not the case with the HHOGene GPods. In fact, we’d go so far as to claim you’ve never seen a pair of earbuds quite like these before. Why? Because on top of sounding great and being loaded with features, they can be fully illuminated, and not just using preset modes — you can customize what color they glow. There’s even a photo color capture mode, where you can sample colors from an image or directly from a photo you capture with your camera. Keep reading for a little more about the GPods, but for now, you can enjoy the sitewide discount of 10% off during the holiday sales season, when you checkout on HHOGene’s site. We also have more great news. Until December 31, Digital Trends readers can get an additional $50 off, specifically for the Christmas Premium Set, when you use coupon code DGTRENDS. Normally $199, the sitewide discount brings the price down to $179, and the $50 off promo drops it even lower to $129 – one of the best prices and the biggest sale of the year! You can shop that deal below, or keep reading for more info on these phenomenal light earbuds.

Light dancing to the rhythm, and a customizable design

HHOGene GPods illuminated blue RGB in action.

The exterior of the GPods can be fully illuminated in a multitude of colors — over 300,000 combinations are possible — but they can also respond to the music and audio you’re listening to, and cycle through patterned modes like ripple, bright, pulse, and breath. Built-in artificial intelligence with algorithmic capabilities can control the illumination as well, through features like the photo color capture mode that adjusts the outer displays to match a photo, scenery, and other beautiful imagery.

Not a fan of the lighting? No problem. You can also make your buds unique by attaching customized GPods shells. Turn your dull black buds into flashier ones with a tiger stripe pattern. It’s all up to you.

Specifications that matter

HHOGene GPods with mobile app and Digital Trends featured lit up blue.

The lighting is cool and all, but these are earbuds we’re talking about, so they’ll need to sound good too. They come with a wireless charging case that offers up to 20 hours of total battery life, or five hours for a single charge. A quick 10-minute boost will give you two hours of listening time in a pinch. They have active noise cancellation (ANC) to block out surrounding noise but only at certain decibels, so if you’re walking down the street you can still hear what you need to.

The HHOGene GPods shells take customization a step further, and the brand went far beyond basic earbuds with the feature. They allow you to customize the look of the earbuds with completely new themes and designs. For example, the thematic World Cup Limited Edition GPods shells are available now, and like the Christmas-themed shells, they alert the appearance of the earbuds. Don’t worry, the lighting customization still looks and works great underneath the shells, shining through especially at night.

HHOGEN GPods Xmas gift box with christmas shells on display.

Touch-enabled controls allow you to play, pause, skip tracks, answer calls, and even turn the lights on or off. They are IPX4 water-resistant, so you don’t have to worry about sweat, rain, or puddles. Here are some of the major specs if you’re into that kind of thing:

  • Bluetooth 5.2
  • Powerful 11mm speaker drivers
  • 25db active noise cancellation
  • SBC and AAC audio codec support
  • USB-C charging
  • IPX4 water-resistant rating
  • Compatible with iOS (13.0) and Android (6.0)

The good news is that, right now, until December 31, Digital Trends readers can get another $50 off, specifically for the Christmas Premium Set, when you use coupon code DGTRENDS during checkout on HHOGene’s site. That code stacks with the current sitewide discount of 10% off. Normally $199, the sitewide discount drops the price to $179, and the exclusive code discounts the earbuds to $129, which is reasonable for any pair of wireless earbuds, but these are not just any pair. The RGB illumination with 300,000 color combinations and full customization is just a super rad and unique feature. Who doesn’t love detailed RGB, anyway?

