Digital Trends may earn a commission when you buy through links on our site. Why trust us?

The 4 best 70-inch TV deals you can shop right now – from $450

Aaron Mamiit
By

Any home theater setup will benefit from upgrading to a 70-inch TV. Such massive displays don’t usually come cheap, but at the height of the holiday season, Best Buy is offering discounts on several TVs of this size so that more families will be able to afford them. To give you a head start so you’ll be able to make your purchase while the discounts are still available, we’ve rounded up the four best 70-inch TV deals that you can shop from the retailer. Once you’ve decided on the TV to buy, it’s highly recommended that you push through with the transaction as fast as you can because their prices may return to normal at any moment.

Hisense A6G Series 4K TV — $450, was $510

A Hisense 70-inch Class A6G 4K TV on a white media console. Sunlight and shadows are cast across the living room.

The Hisense A6G Series 4K TV may be the most affordable 70-inch TV on this list, but that doesn’t mean that you won’t be getting good quality. It matches up to the best TVs with its 4K Ultra HD resolution, and it brings the cinematic experience into your living room with Dolby Vision HDR and HDR10 for more detail and more vibrant colors, plus DTS Virtual:X that creates immersive audio. It’s a smart TV that runs on Android TV, which grants access to your favorite streaming services like Netflix and Disney+, while also enabling voice commands through Google Assistant and its voice remote.

LG UP7070 Series 4K TV — $500, was $650

The LG UP7070, a 70-inch 4K TV, showing a snowy scene on the display.

The LG UP7070 Series 4K TV is powered by LG’s Quad Core Processor 4K, which upscales all the content that you watch into 4K quality so that you can maximize its 70-inch display. It also features LG’s webOS 6.0 platform, which supports all the popular streaming services, while also providing free access to more than 300 streaming channels through the LG Channels app. The LG UP7070 Series 4K TV works with voice commands through either Google Assistant and Amazon’s Alexa, for functions such as searching for content and controlling playback, and you’ll be able to see recommendations and updates from your connected smart home devices on its Home Dashboard.

Vizio V-Series 4K TV — $550, was $630

Vizio 55-inch 4K TV displaying its home screen while placed on a TV stand.

The Vizio V-Series 4K TV offers amazing value for money, starting with its built-in tri-band WiFi 6E for a faster and more reliable connection compared to WiFi 5, perfect for streaming 4K content through the brand’s SmartCast platform. Vizio’s IQ Active Processor enables superior picture processing, fast app navigation, and reduced load times, so you can focus on enjoying your favorite shows and movies on its 70-inch screen. The TV also comes with Vizio WatchFree+, which grants access to more than 250 livestreaming channels at no extra charge, and you’ll be able to navigate its menus either through the Vizio Mobile app or its voice remote.

Samsung Q60B QLED 4K TV — $930, was $1,100

The Samsung Q60B QLED 4K Tizen TV sitting on a TV stand.

Shoppers who are on the hunt for TV deals are always on the lookout for discounts on products by Samsung, as it holds the top spot among the best TV brands. With the Samsung Q60B, you’ll enjoy the brand’s calling card — QLED technology. When comparing QLED and OLED TVs, the advantages of QLED TVs include more powerful brightness, longer life spans, no risk of screen burn-ins, and more affordable costs on a price-per-inch of screen size basis. You’ll get these benefits with the Samsung Q60B QLED 4K TV, which is powered by the company’s Quantum Processor Lite that upscales everything you watch to 4K resolution, and its Tizen operating system that supports all of the popular streaming services and digital assistants for a complete viewing experience at the comfort of your living room.

