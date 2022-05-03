How to watch The Kardashians for free (legally) in the U.S.

Keen to see what the Kardashians are up to next? Right now, you can sign up to a free one-month trial of Hulu to catch up on the latest series of The Kardashians without paying a dime. Entirely legal, if you’ve been thinking about trying out Hulu for a while, this is the ideal time to get started.

The Kardashians is a brand-new series that promises you an all-access pass into the life of the famous family. Viewers are able to see the truth behind the headlines as they follow the lives of Kris, Kourtney, Kim, Khloé, Kendall, and Kylie.

Five episodes of the show are available so far on Hulu, following the intense pressures of running billion-dollar businesses while also looking at the lighter things in life for the Kardashians and even the mundane in the form of school drop-offs.

New episodes are available weekly on Hulu with the first episode looking at when Kim is invited to host Saturday Night Live, while her son, Saint, finds a photo of her on Roblox connected to an inappropriate video. It’s a gripping look at the memorable family and it’s available on Hulu in 4K quality with 5.1 and Dolby Atmos support.

Right now, new subscribers can start a free trial of Hulu so you can enjoy a month’s worth of the streaming service entirely for free. It takes mere moments to get signed up. Besides The Kardashians, you can also check out all the best movies on Hulu as well as the best shows on Hulu, too. There’s something for everyone here and you’re sure to love it.

Unsubscribe from the service before the month is up and you won’t pay a cent. However, the ad-supported plan for Hulu costs just $7 per month. Alternatively, sign up to the Disney Bundle and you can enjoy Hulu, Disney Plus, and ESPN+ for just $14 per month, giving you plenty of access to some of the best streaming services out there right now.

However you plan on enjoying the exploits of The Kardashians, don’t miss out. Sign up today and enjoy a month of Hulu and Kim, Kris, Kendall, and the whole family entirely for free.

