Bruins vs Lightning live stream: Can you watch for free?

Both fighting for playoff seeding as the regular season enters its final stretch, the Boston Bruins and Tampa Bay Lightning clash in an important battle today at Amalie Arena.

The game starts at 7:30 p.m. ET and will be televised on TNT. Fortunately, even if you don’t have cable, there are still a number of ways you can watch a live stream of the game.

The Best Way to Watch the Bruins vs Lightning Live Stream

As far as long-term options go, Sling TV is the cheapest streaming service that includes a live stream of the TNT channel. While there isn’t a free trial, the “Sling Orange” channel bundle costs just $30 for your first month and $40 per month afterwards.

You can even throw in the “Sports Extra” add-on for another $11 per month to get NHL Network (and 19 other sports channels), and it’ll still be cheaper than any other live-TV streaming service.

Is There a Free Bruins vs Lightning Live Stream?

If you’re simply looking for free, both YouTube TV (“Base Plan”) and DirecTV Stream (“Entertainment” channel plan) include TNT, and both of them offer a five-day free trial. That means you can sign up for either service, watch the Bruins vs Lightning and then cancel your subscription.

Moreover, if you so choose, both of these are also strong long-term options.

YouTube TV is really well priced ($58 per month for your first three months, and then $73 per month after that) for having 100-plus channels in total, while DirecTV Stream is offering an incredible deal of Max, Cinemax, Starz, Paramount+ with Showtime and MGM+ for free for your first three months, which is a $168 value.

Watch the Bruins vs Lightning Live Stream on Max

Not counting free trials, Max is the stone-cold cheapest way you can watch the Bruins vs Lightning. A subscription to Max doesn’t come with a free trial, but it’s just $10 for a month.

Not only will this get you a couple of NHL games every week, but Max’s B/R Sports add-on (currently free) also has every NBA on TNT game, plus all the NCAA tournament games that are televised on TNT, TBS and truTV.

Watch the Bruins vs Lightning Live Stream from Abroad

If you want to watch the game from abroad, a virtual private network (VPN) can get you access to any of the aforementioned streaming services from outside of the United States. They are all technically restricted to US-only, but VPN’s hide your IP address to allow you around those restrictions.

NordVPN is one of the VPN’s out there. It doesn’t limit bandwidth speed, and it works with most streaming services. That’s where we would start, but you can also peruse our list of the best VPN services for some more options.

