Bruins vs Flyers live stream: Can you watch for free?

Tim Keeney
By

After last week’s 6-5 thriller, the Boston Bruins and Philadelphia Flyers meet for a rematch today at the Wells Fargo Center.

The game starts at 1:00 p.m. ET and will be televised on NBC Sports Philadelphia (in Flyers markets only), NESN (Bruins markets) and NHL Network (everywhere in the US). There are also many different ways you can watch a live stream of the Bruins vs Flyers for free or cheap. Here’s how.

The Best Way to Watch the Bruins vs Flyers Live Stream

The Sling TV logo against a black background.
Sling

The Sling TV “Sling Orange” channel package plus the “Sports Extra” add-on will get you both NHL Network and the NHL Network alternate channel. It also includes all the ESPN channels, NBA TV, MLB TV, the Tennis Channel, TNT and TBS for all your sports needs.

Though Sling doesn’t come with a free trial, this option is only $26 for your first month and then $51 per month after that. There is no live-TV streaming service with the same channels that comes close to that low of a price-point.

As such, we’d go with Sling if you want a long-term streaming service with the best sports-per-dollar ratio. But if you want some free options, you can keep on reading:

Is There a Free Bruins vs Flyers Live Stream?

FuboTV app icon on Apple TV.
Phil Nickinson / Digital Trends

There sure is. In fact, there are several different ways you can watch the Bruins vs Flyers streaming online for free.

Fubo (“Pro” channel plan plus the “Sports Plus with NFL RedZone” add-on) and DirecTV Stream (“Choice” plan or above) are the only two streaming services that include NHL Network and a free trial. Fubo’s is seven days long, while DirecTV Stream’s is five. Moreover, they both also include NESN and NBC Sports Philadelphia if you live locally and want to watch either of those broadcasts instead.

YouTube TV is an option if you live in Philly or any surrounding Flyers markets. Though it doesn’t include NHL Network or NESN, the “Base Plan” does carry most of the regional NBC Sports networks, including NBC Sports Philadelphia. This also comes with a free five-day trial.

How to Watch the Bruins vs Flyers Live Stream from Abroad

NordVPN running on a MacBook Pro.
NordVPN

If you’re subscribed to one of those streaming services but you’re traveling outside of the United States, you’ll find your access is blocked thanks to location-restrictions.

However, NordVPN can get you around those by hiding your IP address and connecting you to a server that’s digitally located in the United States. It’s ultimately a very simple process even if it doesn’t sound like it, and it will get you watching your favorite streaming service from abroad in seconds.

If you want some alternatives, we’ve put together lists of the best VPN services and the best VPN deals that you can check out before making a decision.

Tim Keeney
Tim Keeney
Tim is a long-time sports journalist who has written about everything from the NFL to more popular sports such as chess…
