Panthers vs Rangers live stream: Can you watch for free?

Tim Keeney
By

Both attempting to chase down Boston for the No. 1 seed in the East, the Florida Panthers and New York Rangers meet for a huge showdown today at Madison Square Garden.

The game starts at 8:00 p.m. ET and will be televised nationally on ABC in the United States. If you don’t have cable, though, there are still a bevy of different ways you can watch the game streaming live online.

Is There a Free Panthers vs Rangers Live Stream?

FuboTV app icon on Apple TV.
Phil Nickinson / Digital Trends

Among the four live-TV streaming services that include ABC in their channel packages, three of them come with a free trial: Fubo (“Pro” channel plan), DirecTV Stream (“Entertainment” channel plan or above) and YouTube TV (“Base Plan”). The Fubo free trial lasts for seven days, while the other two will each give you five days for free.

All of these have different pros and cons as long-term options, but if you simply want to sign up, watch the Panthers vs Rangers and then cancel without paying anything, any of them will work just fine.

Hulu + Live TV is the other streaming service that carries ABC, but it doesn’t have a free trial and will cost you $77 per month right away.

Watch the Panthers vs Rangers on ESPN+

ESPN+
ESPN+

The Panthers vs Rangers game will also stream on ESPN+. There’s no free trial, but if we’re talking long-term options, ESPN+ is undoubtedly the best choice for NHL fans.

Not only does ESPN+ include every out-of-market NHL game (and even some nationally televised games, such as as this one), but it also has college hockey (including tonight’s anticipated Hockey East Tournament final), other live sports, documentaries, original shows and more.

All of that, and it will cost you just $11 per month or $110 for the year. Or you can get a bundle of ESPN+, Hulu and Disney+ for $15 per month. Even if you don’t care about any of the other content, the dozens of NHL games every week alone makes that a very good price.

Watch the Panthers vs Rangers Live Stream from Abroad

NordVPN app listing on Apple TV.
Phil Nickinson / Digital Trends

A virtual private network (VPN) hides your IP address and connects you to a digital server in another country of your choosing. You can then browse online as if you were actually in that country, bypassing geo-locks and streaming content that would otherwise be blocked by location.

Though there are a lot of good VPN’s out there (we’ve ranked the 18 best VPN services), we would go with NordVPN. It’s compatible with Fubo, DirecTV Stream, YouTube TV and ESPN+, plus it comes with a 30-day money-back guarantee so you can try it out risk-free.

Tim Keeney
Tim Keeney
Tim is a long-time sports journalist who has written about everything from the NFL to more popular sports such as chess…
