Rangers vs Avalanche live stream: Can you watch for free?

Digital Trends may earn a commission when you buy through links on our site. Why trust us?

In a potential Stanley Cup Finals preview, the New York Rangers head to Ball Arena for a matchup against the Colorado Avalanche tonight. This will be the second meeting of the year, with New York capturing the 2-1 overtime victory back in February.

The game starts at 9:00 p.m. ET. It will be televised on Altitude Sports (Avalanche markets only) and MSG (Rangers markets), but there are also some different ways you can watch a live stream of the game in any market. Here’s what you need to know.

Is There a Free Rangers vs Avalanche Live Stream?

If the game is in your market, you can watch a live stream via either Fubo (“Pro” channel plan) or DirecTV Stream (“Choice” channel plan or above).

Both of these live-TV streaming services include MSG and Altitude Sports (in local markets only), and both come with a free trial. Fubo will let you watch for seven days before you’re charged for your first month (you can cancel at any time), while DirecTV Stream gives you five days free.

If the game is out of your market, you’ll need to head to the next section.

Watch Rangers vs Avalanche on ESPN+

Every out-of-market NHL game that isn’t nationally televised will stream exclusively on ESPN+ in the United States. It’s about as simple as that. If you live somewhere in the US that isn’t in the general New York or Colorado areas, ESPN+ is the only way to watch the game.

There’s no free trial of ESPN+, but it’s something most hockey fans will likely want for the long haul anyways. Not only do you get multiple NHL games nearly every day, but you’ll also be able to watch the entire NCAA Men’s Hockey Tournament on ESPN+.

There’s also dozens of other live sports, 30-for-30 documentaries, original shows, exclusive written content and more. And it’s just $11 per month or $110 for the year. Or, if you also want thousands of hours of TV shows and movies, you can pay $4 more per month to also get Hulu and Disney+.

Watch the Rangers vs Avalanche Live Stream from Abroad

If you’re outside the United States but want to watch the game on Fubo, DirecTV Stream or ESPN+, you’ll need a virtual private network (VPN) to do that. These streaming services will block you if they recognize your location as outside the US, but VPN’s hide your location and allow you to sidestep those blocks.

NordVPN will give you exactly what you need as one of the best VPN services on the market. Or, if you want to check out some more options, you can take a look at our rundown of the best VPN deals.

Editors' Recommendations