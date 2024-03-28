 Skip to main content
  1. Home
  2. Entertainment
  3. Deals

Digital Trends may earn a commission when you buy through links on our site. Why trust us?

Rangers vs Avalanche live stream: Can you watch for free?

Tim Keeney
By

In a potential Stanley Cup Finals preview, the New York Rangers head to Ball Arena for a matchup against the Colorado Avalanche tonight. This will be the second meeting of the year, with New York capturing the 2-1 overtime victory back in February.

The game starts at 9:00 p.m. ET. It will be televised on Altitude Sports (Avalanche markets only) and MSG (Rangers markets), but there are also some different ways you can watch a live stream of the game in any market. Here’s what you need to know.

Is There a Free Rangers vs Avalanche Live Stream?

FuboTV app icon on Apple TV.
Phil Nickinson / Digital Trends

If the game is in your market, you can watch a live stream via either Fubo (“Pro” channel plan) or DirecTV Stream (“Choice” channel plan or above).

Related

Both of these live-TV streaming services include MSG and Altitude Sports (in local markets only), and both come with a free trial. Fubo will let you watch for seven days before you’re charged for your first month (you can cancel at any time), while DirecTV Stream gives you five days free.

If the game is out of your market, you’ll need to head to the next section.

Watch Rangers vs Avalanche on ESPN+

ESPN+
ESPN+

Every out-of-market NHL game that isn’t nationally televised will stream exclusively on ESPN+ in the United States. It’s about as simple as that. If you live somewhere in the US that isn’t in the general New York or Colorado areas, ESPN+ is the only way to watch the game.

There’s no free trial of ESPN+, but it’s something most hockey fans will likely want for the long haul anyways. Not only do you get multiple NHL games nearly every day, but you’ll also be able to watch the entire NCAA Men’s Hockey Tournament on ESPN+.

There’s also dozens of other live sports, 30-for-30 documentaries, original shows, exclusive written content and more. And it’s just $11 per month or $110 for the year. Or, if you also want thousands of hours of TV shows and movies, you can pay $4 more per month to also get Hulu and Disney+.

Watch the Rangers vs Avalanche Live Stream from Abroad

NordVPN running on a MacBook Pro.
NordVPN

If you’re outside the United States but want to watch the game on Fubo, DirecTV Stream or ESPN+, you’ll need a virtual private network (VPN) to do that. These streaming services will block you if they recognize your location as outside the US, but VPN’s hide your location and allow you to sidestep those blocks.

NordVPN will give you exactly what you need as one of the best VPN services on the market. Or, if you want to check out some more options, you can take a look at our rundown of the best VPN deals.

Editors' Recommendations

Topics
Tim Keeney
Tim Keeney
Tim is a long-time sports journalist who has written about everything from the NFL to more popular sports such as chess…
Thunder vs Bucks live stream: Can you watch for free?
Giannis Antetokounmpo goes up for a dunk on a basketball court.

After a reprieve against the Nets on Thursday, the Milwaukee Bucks will play against a playoff team for the 10th time in the last 11 games when they take on the Oklahoma City Thunder today.

The game is about to start, at 7:00 p.m. ET, and will be televised on Bally Sports Oklahoma (Thunder markets only), Bally Sports Wisconsin (Bucks markets) and NBA TV (everywhere in the US). But if you're looking to watch a live stream, we have a bunch of different ways you can do that for free or cheap.
The Best Way to Watch the Thunder vs Bucks Live Stream

Read more
76ers vs Clippers live stream: Can you watch for free?
Staples Center LA Clippers stadium

The Philadelphia 76ers continue their trip through the Pacific Division when they take on the Los Angeles Clippers at Crypto.com Arena in some Sunday afternoon NBA action.

Tip time -- 3:30 p.m. ET -- is quickly approaching. The game will be televised on NBC Sports Philadelphia (76ers markets only) and Bally Sports SoCal (Clippers markets), but if you don't have those channels or you live out of market, there are several ways you can watch a live stream of the game for free.
Is There a Free 76ers vs Clippers Live Stream?

Read more
Tennessee vs Texas live stream: Can you watch for free?
sling tv march madness 2024 ncaa basketball lead image

Rick Barnes takes on his old team in the Round of 32 today, as second-seeded Tennessee battles No. 7 Texas for a spot in the Sweet 16.

The game should tip off soon, at 8:00 p.m. ET, though it depends on the UNC vs Michigan State game, as it will start about 30 minutes after the conclusion of that one. It will be televised on CBS, but if you don't have cable and want to watch March Madness online, we have several different options for watching a free live stream.
Is There a Free Texas vs Tennessee Live Stream?

Read more