Everything coming to Disney+ in March 2024

March is finally here, which brings the promise of spring, rebirth, and warmer weather. It also means Disney+, will debut a whole new slate of movies, TV shows, and specials designed to make you stay in and ignore the beautiful weather. How dare they!

The nefarious House of Mouse is giving fans what they want: mutant heroes and Taylor Swift. That’s right, the beloved ’90s animated show X-Men: The Animated Series makes its’ long-awaited return with X-Men ’97. Ms. Swift also joins the party with her hit concert film Taylor Swift: The Eras Tour (Taylor’s Version).

Below, we’ve provided the full list of everything new on Disney+ in March 2024.

Friday, March 1

Morbius

Tuesday, March 5

Queens (all episodes streaming)

Guided by award-winning actress Angela Bassett’s powerful narration, the upcoming series Queens showcases the wildest places on the planet that have always been home to powerful leaders.

Wednesday, March 6

Kiff (S1, 4 episodes)

Life Below Zero (S7, 10 episodes)

Star Wars: The Bad Batch (Season 3) Episode 305 The Return

Friday, March 8

Cinderella (2015)

Saturday, March 9

NHL Big City Greens Classic Livestream, 12 p.m. PT/3 p.m. ET

It’s time for NHL Big City Greens Classic 2! Cricket let last year’s victory get to his head, so Gramma Alice hopes to humble her grandson this year by going head-to-head in another NHL game. This time Remy, Vasquez, Nancy, and Coach Cricket are joining the Pittsburgh Penguins, while Tilly, Bill, Gloria, and Coach Alice are joining the Boston Bruins.

Wednesday, March 13

Morphle (Shorts) (S1, 14 episodes)

Star Wars: The Bad Batch (season 3) Episode 306 Infiltration and Episode 307 Extraction

Friday, March 15

Taylor Swift: The Eras Tour (Taylor’s Version)

Taylor Swift: The Eras Tour (Taylor’s Version) will make its streaming debut exclusively on Disney+. The concert film in its entirety for the first time includes the song cardigan and four additional acoustic songs. The history-making, cinematic experience from 14-time Grammy-winning artist Taylor Swift grossed more than $260 million worldwide at the global box office, making it the top-grossing concert film of all time.

Tuesday, March 19

Photographer (all episodes streaming)

Photographer takes us on a journey alongside the world’s most extraordinary visual storytellers. Each hourlong episode follows the life of an iconic photographer from their childhood and career beginnings to their present-day life and endeavors.

Wednesday, March 20

Life Below Zero (S22, 9 episodes)

Morphle and the Magic Pets (S1, 18 episodes)

X-Men ’97 (premiere)

X-Men ’97 revisits the iconic era of the 1990s as the X-Men, a band of mutants who use their uncanny gifts to protect a world that hates and fears them, are challenged like never before, and forced to face a dangerous and unexpected new future.

Star Wars: The Bad Batch (Season 3) Episode 308 Bad Territory

Wednesday, March 27

Life Below Zero: Next Generation (S7, 7 episodes)

Random Rings (Shorts) (S3, 6 episodes)

X-Men ’97 (new episode)

Star Wars: The Bad Batch (Season 3) Episode 309 The Harbinger

Friday, March 29

Madu (Premiere)

Madu follows 12-year-old Anthony Madu as he leaves his family and community in Nigeria to study at one of the most prestigious ballet schools in the world in England. Having never left his home outside of Lagos, Anthony finds himself thrust into a new world where his wildest dreams are suddenly within reach.

Renegade Nell (Premiere, All Episodes Streaming)

Nell Jackson, a quick-witted and courageous young woman, finds herself framed for murder and unexpectedly becomes the most notorious outlaw in 18th-century England. But when a magical spirit called Billy Blind appears, Nell realizes her destiny is bigger than she ever imagined.

