Bruins vs Panthers live stream: Can you watch for free?

In a matchup that could very well determine this year’s Atlantic Division champions in the NHL, the Boston Bruins head to Amerant Bank Arena to face off against the Florida Panthers. They enter this one tied at 97 points apiece, though Florida has an extra game in hand.

If you want to watch the game, it starts at 7:00 p.m. ET and will be televised locally only on NESN (Bruins markets) and Bally Sports Florida (Panthers markets). But if you don’t have those channels or you live out of market, there are some different ways you can watch a live stream.

Is There a Free Bruins vs Panthers Live Stream?

There are some free live stream options, but they only apply to in-market viewers: Fubo (“Pro” channel plan) and DirecTV Stream (“Choice” channel plan or above). These are the only live-TV streaming services that offer NESN (available in Boston and surrounding areas) or Bally Sports Florida (available in Florida and surrounding areas).

These are fairly pricey as long-term options, as they have channel packages that are intended to fully replace cable, but they are ultimately the only two ways you can watch a live stream of the game if you live in-market. They also both come with a free trial, allowing you to watch the game and then cancel without paying anything if you so desire.

Watch Bruins vs Panthers on ESPN+

For out-of-market viewers, you won’t be able to watch a live stream of the game the free. As is the case for all out-of-market games, it will be exclusively on ESPN+ in the United States. It costs $11 per month (or $110 for the year) and doesn’t come with a free trial.

Still, while you’ll have to pay a little, you’ll get a lot. Every out-of-market NHL game equates to dozens per week, plus it also includes every game of the NCAA Men’s Hockey Tournament, which begins on Thursday. Those two things alone probably make the price worth it for hockey fans, but throw in tons of other live sports and hundreds of hours of on-demand content (original shows, 30-for-30 documentaries, etc.), and you have yourself a very easy decision.

Once signed up for ESPN+, you’ll have the choice of watching either the Bruins or Panthers home broadcast.

Watch the Bruins vs Panthers Live Stream from Abroad

Looking to access Fubo, DirecTV Stream or ESPN+ from outside the United States? You’ll need a virtual private network (VPN) for that. VPN’s hide your IP address/location and connect you to a digital server in the US (or another country of your choosing), allowing you to bypass geo-locks and access online content that would otherwise be restricted from abroad.

NordVPN is safe, fast and is proven to work with all of those aforementioned streaming services. It’s currently on sale, as you can see in our rundown of the best VPN deals available right now, but it also comes with a 30-day money-back guarantee if you want to try it out risk-free.

