Looking for the cheapest Chromebook? This one is $98 at Walmart

If you’re on the tightest of budgets and even many Chromebook deals look too expensive, you’re going to love being able to buy a Chromebook for just $98. Right now at Walmart, you can buy an HP 11.6-inch Chromebook for exactly that little, with the normally $199 Chromebook reduced by $101 down to $98. Easily one of the best laptop deals around for anyone who doesn’t want to (or can’t) spend a lot, let’s take a quick look at why it’s worth purchasing.

Why you should buy the HP 11.6-inch Chromebook

Student laptop deals are vital to check out if you’re heading back to school but don’t have a lot of cash to spare on a new device. This HP 11.6-inch Chromebook is a very basic system but it means you’ll be able to type up assignments and take notes without a problem. It offers an AMD A4 processor along with 4GB of memory plus 32GB of eMMC storage. The idea of all the best student Chromebooks is that you take this to class and then write up your notes or documents via the cloud-based Google apps at your disposal before saving everything on the cloud, too. That means you don’t have to worry about having lots of storage space. While the 11.6-inch HD screen isn’t impressive, you can always use it to watch streaming content too during your work breaks.

At this price, you might not be getting one of the best Chromebooks but thanks to this system being from one of the best laptop brands, you do get reliability. The HP Chromebook is highly durable. It is 122cm drop-tested meaning it can handle a fall higher than most desks. Additionally, it can deal with splashes of soda, as well as even attempts to remove keys from its keyboard.

Built to last, the HP 11.6-inch Chromebook is an ideal starter Chromebook. If you’re looking for a device to give as your child’s very first laptop, or you’re simply a student on a slender budget, this Chromebook will do all that you need, albeit nothing more than that. Normally priced at $199, it’s down to $98 for a limited time only at Walmart. Buy it now before the deal ends.

