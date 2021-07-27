Digital Trends may earn a commission when you buy through links on our site.

At Digital Trends, we’re used to seeing some amazing discounts on laptops, but it’s rare that we see portable computers on sale for as cheap as they are in these Chromebook deals. Right now, at Best Buy, you can get a 14-inch HP Chromebook for $130 off (it’s down to $149); meanwhile, you can score $120 off a 14-inch HP Touchscreen Chromebook, which is down to $199. Those are unbelievable prices for the amazingly dependable Chromebook laptop — don’t let these deals pass you by.

14-inch HP Chromebook — $149, was $250

We can’t believe it either; a 14-inch Chromebook for only $149 — it seems unreal, but these are the kind of back-to-school deals we’re starting to see. The 14-inch HP Chromebook is a no-frills, solid laptop for any student, or someone looking for everyday uses from their portable computer. It’s got a dual-core Intel Celeron N4020 processor, backed up by 4GB RAM and 32GB flash storage. There’s also an Intel UHD Graphics card, so you’re all set for basic gaming, too. The display is high definition, the keyboard is backlit (to help with those late-night projects), the HD camera is a wide-angle 88 degrees, and the dual speakers are designed and tuned by the pros at Bang & Olufsen so that you can experience the very best sound. It’s an all-around little masterwork — great for work or school assignments, streaming, browsing, and everyday tasks. It’s really everything you need, for next to nothing.

14-inch HP Touchscreen Chromebook — $199, was $319

How much is a touchscreen worth? That’s what you should be asking yourself if you’re considering spending the extra $50 on this 14-inch HP Chromebook instead of its cousin, above. Under the hood, these computers are very similar: Intel Celeron processor; 4GB memory; 32GB flash storage; Intel HD Graphics 500. While this Chromebook might have a slight edge with the built-in cloud support and HP TrueVision HD webcam, what you’re really paying for is the 14-inch multitouch screen with 1366 x 768 HD resolution. A responsive and fast touchscreen can provide a myriad of advantages, whether you’re casually browsing your streaming content, working on a presentation, or taking on creative tasks like photo and image editing, as well as drawing. It adds an element of interactivity that can not only make your work easier, but more productive. And right now, at Best Buy, it’s under $200.

Looking for something a little heftier or feature-filled than a basic Chromebook? Check out our roundup of the very best laptop deals, below.

