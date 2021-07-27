  1. Deals
Digital Trends may earn a commission when you buy through links on our site.

These HP Chromebook deals will save you tons on back-to-school gear

By

At Digital Trends, we’re used to seeing some amazing discounts on laptops, but it’s rare that we see portable computers on sale for as cheap as they are in these Chromebook deals. Right now, at Best Buy, you can get a 14-inch HP Chromebook for $130 off (it’s down to $149); meanwhile, you can score $120 off a 14-inch HP Touchscreen Chromebook, which is down to $199. Those are unbelievable prices for the amazingly dependable Chromebook laptop — don’t let these deals pass you by.

14-inch HP Chromebook — $149, was $250

A 14-inch HP Chromebook.

We can’t believe it either; a 14-inch Chromebook for only $149 — it seems unreal, but these are the kind of back-to-school deals we’re starting to see. The 14-inch HP Chromebook is a no-frills, solid laptop for any student, or someone looking for everyday uses from their portable computer. It’s got a dual-core Intel Celeron N4020 processor, backed up by 4GB RAM and 32GB flash storage. There’s also an Intel UHD Graphics card, so you’re all set for basic gaming, too. The display is high definition, the keyboard is backlit (to help with those late-night projects), the HD camera is a wide-angle 88 degrees, and the dual speakers are designed and tuned by the pros at Bang & Olufsen so that you can experience the very best sound. It’s an all-around little masterwork — great for work or school assignments, streaming, browsing, and everyday tasks. It’s really everything you need, for next to nothing.

14-inch HP Touchscreen Chromebook — $199, was $319

A HP Chromebook 14 2-in-1 Laptop on a white background.

How much is a touchscreen worth? That’s what you should be asking yourself if you’re considering spending the extra $50 on this 14-inch HP Chromebook instead of its cousin, above. Under the hood, these computers are very similar: Intel Celeron processor; 4GB memory; 32GB flash storage; Intel HD Graphics 500. While this Chromebook might have a slight edge with the built-in cloud support and HP TrueVision HD webcam, what you’re really paying for is the 14-inch multitouch screen with 1366 x 768 HD resolution. A responsive and fast touchscreen can provide a myriad of advantages, whether you’re casually browsing your streaming content, working on a presentation, or taking on creative tasks like photo and image editing, as well as drawing. It adds an element of interactivity that can not only make your work easier, but more productive. And right now, at Best Buy, it’s under $200.

More laptop deals

Looking for something a little heftier or feature-filled than a basic Chromebook? Check out our roundup of the very best laptop deals, below.

HP Spectre x360 2-1 Laptop (11th Gen Core i5, 8GB RAM, 256GB SSD)

$950 $1,050
Featuring a compact build and an incredible battery life (up to 22 hours), the HP Spectre x360 makes an amazing machine for on-the-go productivity. It's slim, sleek, and packed with functionality.
Buy at HP
Use eCoupon: THINKJULY

Lenovo ThinkPad X13 Yoga 2-in-1 Laptop (Core i7, 16GB RAM, 1TB SSD)

$1,019 $1,699
Designed with a varied lifestyle in mind, the Lenovo ThinkPad X13 Yoga doubles as a tablet. It's sleek and lightweight, weighing less than 3 pounds, with powerful specs to boot — a portable dream.
Buy at Lenovo

HP Laptops, Gaming PCs & Monitors

UP TO 47% OFF
HP is always running deals and is offering up incredible discounts on laptops, gaming PCs, monitors, and accessories.
Shop Now

ASUS Vivobook Flip 14 2-in-1 (Ryzen 5, 8GB RAM, 256GB SSD)

$529 $599
The hinge and lightweight design on this laptop make it perfect for work, play, and school. It features a narrow-bezel display as well as an all-day battery and the latest Intel processors.
Buy at Walmart
With rebate

MSI Prestige 4K Laptop (Core i7, GTX 1650 Max-Q, 512GB SSD, 16GB RAM)

$1,099 $1,399
MSI's 14-inch Prestige laptop takes everything up a notch. The dedicated Nvidia GPU will be a great boost for games, and content looks superb on its 4K display.
Buy at Newegg

Microsoft Surface Laptop Go

$600 $700
Save on this Microsoft Surface Laptop Go thin laptop with a 12.4-inch touch screen, Intel CPU, 8 GB memory, and 128 GB solid state storage. This model configuration is right for work, home, or school.
Buy at Best Buy
We strive to help our readers find the best deals on quality products and services, and we choose what we cover carefully and independently. The prices, details, and availability of the products and deals in this post may be subject to change at anytime. Be sure to check that they are still in effect before making a purchase.

Digital Trends may earn commission on products purchased through our links, which supports the work we do for our readers.

Editors' Recommendations

Gaming laptops and gaming desktops get crazy discounts at Dell

Alienware Aurora R12 gaming desktop.

AirPods Pro are once again ridiculously cheap at Staples

Apple AirPods Pro

Dell XPS 13 laptops are unbelievably cheap today

dell xps 13 laptop deal july 2021 jpg 2 720x720

Amazon discounts iPads by nearly $100

iPad Air 4th Generation

Dell slashes over $100 off this Alienware gaming headset

Alienware AW988 Wireless Gaming Headset white bg

Best cheap Xbox One deals and bundles for August 2021

Xbox One S bundle deals

Best cheap Xbox One controller deals for August 2021

microsoft xbox one review controller angle

Best cheap Xbox Live Gold deals for August 2021

xbox one s x deals ebay brandsmart spring sale review 50 1500x1000

Lenovo’s back-to-school laptops slashed to almost nothing at Staples

lenovo ideapad flex 5 notebook deal staples july 2021 in silver

Best cheap gaming headset deals for August 2021

cheap gaming headset deals

Walmart is practically handing out giant 4K TVs today

LG NanoCell 85-series

We can’t believe how cheap the Microsoft Surface Pro 7 is at Best Buy

microsoft-surface-7-pro-with-type-cover

Why a Chromebook is the perfect back-to-school laptop

HP Chromebook on a white background.