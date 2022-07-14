 Skip to main content
The best Prime Day laptop deal you can still shop today

Aaron Mamiit
By
HP Laptop 14

This year’s Prime Day is over, but Amazon hasn’t pulled down all of its laptop deals, including this $72 discount for the HP 14 Laptop that brings its price down to just $178 from its original price of $250. If you wanted to purchase a laptop for cheap during Amazon’s annual shopping event but you weren’t able to do so for some reason, you’re in luck as this Prime Day laptop deal is still available — though you have to hurry if you want to take advantage of it because we’re not sure how long it will stay up.

If you need a new laptop for basic tasks like doing online research, typing documents, and watching streaming content, then the HP 14 Laptop may be what you need. It’s equipped with the Intel Celeron N4020 processor, integrated Intel UHD Graphics 600, and 4GB of RAM, for reliable everyday performance. The machine won’t match up with the high-end models of the best laptops on the market, but for most students and certain work-from-home professionals, it’s more than enough for getting through your daily workload.

The HP 14 Laptop comes with a 14-inch HD screen and a 64GB eMMC for storage, with Windows 10 Home pre-installed so that you can upgrade to Windows 11. Every purchase of the laptop also comes with a one-year subscription to Microsoft 365, which includes access to productivity apps Word, Excel, and PowerPoint. In terms of battery life, the laptop can run for more than 11 hours on a single charge, with HP’s Fast Charge technology replenishing 50% of its battery after just 45 minutes of being plugged in.

The HP 14 Laptop was heavily discounted for Prime Day, and the good news is that Amazon hasn’t brought its price back to normal after the annual shopping event ended. You can still buy the budget laptop for an even more affordable price of $178, down $72 from its sticker price of $250. It’s unclear when the deal will end, and whether it’s just a mistake that it’s still online after Prime Day, so if you still need a cheap but dependable laptop, don’t waste time — click that Buy Now button while the HP Laptop 14 is still on its Prime Day price.

