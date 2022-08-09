Back-to-school season is an ideal time for checking out laptop deals with some great and inexpensive options out there. For instance, you can buy an HP laptop with a 14-inch screen for just $280 right now from HP. Normally priced at $430, you save $150 off the usual price making it a great deal for a system that has Windows 11 preinstalled. If you’re looking to pick up a bargain for your kids before they head back to school, here’s a look at why this is a good option.

Why you should buy the HP 14z Laptop

One of the cheapest HP laptop deals around, you won’t miss out on quality thanks to the HP 14z coming from one of the best laptop brands you can buy from at the moment.

While it won’t rival the best laptops, it’s well suited for anyone on a tight budget. It offers a basic but effective AMD processor along with 8GB of memory and 128GB of SSD storage. The latter two are the big selling points here as they mean you have all the space you could need to save all your files without having to rely upon the cloud for storage. 8GB of memory means it’s capable of multitasking reasonably well, too.

As well as that, you get a good quality 14-inch screen with a micro-edge bezel design so it stays fairly thin and lightweight. The screen offers HD resolution along with 220 nits of brightness so it’s fairly capable for this price range. There’s also a 720p HD webcam plus an SD media card reader so it’s fairly versatile. If you’ve been seeking out the best laptops for college but can’t stretch to something high-end, the HP 14z laptop will serve you well, even if it’s not exactly revolutionary. It covers all the bases right down to offering HP Fast Charge technology so you don’t have to spend so much time waiting for it to recharge.

Normally priced at $430, the HP 14z laptop is down to a great price of $280 at HP. This is the kind of price that Chromebooks tend to cost so for a Windows 11 system, you’re getting a great deal. Snap it up now if you need to work on the move without breaking the bank.

