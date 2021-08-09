  1. Deals
Digital Trends may earn a commission when you buy through links on our site.

Forget an iMac: This HP workstation is a fraction of the price today

By
HP All-in-One 24-df1036xt from a center angle on a white background and featuring a keyboard and mouse.

Sure, your eyes might gaze at the Apple iMac longingly but it’s super expensive, especially when you’re on a tight budget as a student heading back to school soon. That’s why we’re highlighting the HP All-in-One 24-df1036xt as part of the HP back-to-school sale. An all-in-one desktop, it’s a smart-looking device that will fit into your dorm room nicely, giving you all the benefits of a desktop PC without taking up quite as much room as a traditional tower setup. Normally priced at $800, you can snap it up for just $700 as part of the HP sale. You’ll need to be quick though as stock is strictly limited and the sale won’t last forever. Let’s take a look into why you need this system.

HP has always had a good reputation for offering some of the best all-in-one computers and the HP All-in-One 24-df1036xt is no different here. Amongst the best desktop computers in the price range, it has an 11th-generation Intel Core i5 processor, 8GB of memory, 256GB of speedy SSD storage, plus 1TB of regular hard drive space for storing files. Alongside all that, it’s all built inside a 23.8-inch full HD display so there’s plenty of room for you to see what you’re doing.

Everything about the HP All-in-One 24-df1036xt has been designed with convenience in mind so even if your dorm room or apartment is pretty small, you’ll be able to find room for this system. It has conveniently placed ports that help keep cords out of the way so your space feels clean and uncluttered at all times. With a three-sided micro-edge display, you can see more of the screen with other neat touches like a pop-up privacy camera that you can close when you’re not using it.

It’s even possible to remove the panel in three simple steps so if you feel like upgrading your hardware at a later date, you can. That’s great future-proofing in case your budget grows and you’re keen to get hands-on with your system.

The HP All-in-One 24-df1036xt will last you throughout school without a problem. It’s great if you don’t get on with laptops and simply prefer more screen space for your money.

Ordinarily priced at $800, you can buy the HP All-in-One 24-df1036xt for just $700 for a limited time only as part of the HP back-to-school sale. You won’t want to miss out on this one.

More computer deals

If you’re heading back to school soon, we’ve got some fantastic offers rounded up for you. Whether you’re keen to check out the best back-to-school laptop deals, or you’re thinking about going a little cheaper than this great HP workstation by indulging in one of the many Chromebook deals out there, or even if you’re thinking about checking out the laptop deals for some added portability, we’ve got you covered. Keep on reading to find the right deal for you.

ABS Master Gaming PC (Intel Core i5, RTX 2060 GPU, 16GB DDR4, 512GB SSD)

$1,200
Who doesn't want a powerful PC? This gaming PC is designed for serious gaming with a fast Core i5 processor and a great graphics card. You don't have to worry about lag ever again.
Buy at Newegg

SK Hynix Gold S31 1TB 2.5 inch SATA III Internal SSD

$105 $150
With transfer speeds of up to 560 MB/s, the SK Hynix Gold S31 is a fantastic internal SSD for any PC setup. All three sizes are on sale so you can grab one that's perfect for your needs.
Buy at Amazon

Apple Mac Mini with M1 Chip (8GB RAM, 256GB SSD)

$649 $699
Apple's new M1 chip is a powerhouse that gives the top chips from AMD and Intel a run for their money, and it's now available on the pint-sized Mac Mini desktop computer.
Buy at Amazon
With code 'DTG5AFF6'

Dell G5 Gaming PC (Core i5, 16GB RAM, GTX 1660 Ti GPU, 512GB SSD)

$730 $1,150
The Dell G5 is one of the best budget gaming PCs out there, and this is one of the best prices we've ever seen on a tower with this GPU and storage. This tower will easily handle new games at 1080p.
Buy at Dell
With rebate

CORSAIR Carbide Series 175R RGB Tempered Glass Mid-Tower ATX Gaming Case, Black

$45 $75
The Carbide Series offers traditional-looking CPU cases with polish finishes. It has edge-to-edge tempered glass so you can see the inside of your CPU.
Buy at Newegg

AMD Ryzen 9 3900X 12-Core 3.8 GHz Desktop Processor

$420 $470
Building a PC can be tough, but the #1 item you need is a processor that can handle your games and other software. AMD Ryzen 9 is one of the trusted processors in the market.
Buy at Newegg
We strive to help our readers find the best deals on quality products and services, and we choose what we cover carefully and independently. The prices, details, and availability of the products and deals in this post may be subject to change at anytime. Be sure to check that they are still in effect before making a purchase.

Digital Trends may earn commission on products purchased through our links, which supports the work we do for our readers.

Editors' Recommendations

Sony WH-1000XM3 discounted by $150 — and they’re our favorite headphones

5 best tech deals buy 3 day sale july 2020 sony wh 1000xm3 deal

Lorex home security camera systems just got a massive price cut

Lorex 8-Channel 4K security system with 8 cameras and DVR shown on white background.

Dell slashes up to $400 off their gaming laptops today — but hurry!

Dell G5 15 SE Gaming Laptop open with game onscreen.

Why you should do all your back-to-school shopping at Walmart

Walmart+

Can’t afford a laptop for school? This one can be yours for $17/month

gateway notebook deal walmart august 2021 11 6 ultra slim laptop

Best cheap GoPro alternative action cameras for August 2021

campark act74 action camera amazon deal

Walmart Back-to-School Sale 2021: Save big on tech and essentials

walmart sams club electronic cigarettes stop selling vaping products outdoor sign

Best cheap smartphone deals for August 2021

note 10 plus,oneplus 7t, pixel 4 xl, iphone 11 pro

Best cheap iRobot Roomba deals for August 2021

irobot roomba 680 walmart robot vacuum deals

Someone could be getting fired for this crazy Chromebook deal

HP 11-inch Chromebook on White Background

Best cheap lap desk deals for August 2021

best lap desk deals costway

This is the cheapest 50-inch QLED 4K TV worth buying today

Samsung QLED 50 Inch TV on Gradient Background

This 50-inch 4K TV is so cheap at Best Buy it could be a mistake

Hisense TV on White Background