Forget an iMac: This HP workstation is a fraction of the price today

Sure, your eyes might gaze at the Apple iMac longingly but it’s super expensive, especially when you’re on a tight budget as a student heading back to school soon. That’s why we’re highlighting the HP All-in-One 24-df1036xt as part of the HP back-to-school sale. An all-in-one desktop, it’s a smart-looking device that will fit into your dorm room nicely, giving you all the benefits of a desktop PC without taking up quite as much room as a traditional tower setup. Normally priced at $800, you can snap it up for just $700 as part of the HP sale. You’ll need to be quick though as stock is strictly limited and the sale won’t last forever. Let’s take a look into why you need this system.

HP has always had a good reputation for offering some of the best all-in-one computers and the HP All-in-One 24-df1036xt is no different here. Amongst the best desktop computers in the price range, it has an 11th-generation Intel Core i5 processor, 8GB of memory, 256GB of speedy SSD storage, plus 1TB of regular hard drive space for storing files. Alongside all that, it’s all built inside a 23.8-inch full HD display so there’s plenty of room for you to see what you’re doing.

Everything about the HP All-in-One 24-df1036xt has been designed with convenience in mind so even if your dorm room or apartment is pretty small, you’ll be able to find room for this system. It has conveniently placed ports that help keep cords out of the way so your space feels clean and uncluttered at all times. With a three-sided micro-edge display, you can see more of the screen with other neat touches like a pop-up privacy camera that you can close when you’re not using it.

It’s even possible to remove the panel in three simple steps so if you feel like upgrading your hardware at a later date, you can. That’s great future-proofing in case your budget grows and you’re keen to get hands-on with your system.

The HP All-in-One 24-df1036xt will last you throughout school without a problem. It’s great if you don’t get on with laptops and simply prefer more screen space for your money.

Ordinarily priced at $800, you can buy the HP All-in-One 24-df1036xt for just $700 for a limited time only as part of the HP back-to-school sale. You won’t want to miss out on this one.

