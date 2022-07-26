 Skip to main content
Check out this HP Chromebook sale for your back-to-school laptop

Aaron Mamiit
By

It’s time to start looking at student laptop deals in preparation for the new school year, and if you need a recommendation on relatively cheap but reliable devices, you should check out HP’s Chromebook deals. A Chromebook is a laptop that’s powered by Google’s Chrome OS, an operating system that relies on web-based apps instead of installed software. The low overhead results in quick startups and snappy performance, even when the machine is equipped with cheap components.

If you’re interested, HP is offering discounts on the HP Chromebook 14, reducing its price by $80 to $250 from its original price of $330, and the HP Chromebook x360, bringing its price down by $160 to $500 from its sticker price of $660. We’re not sure how long these HP laptop deals will last though, so if either one of these Chromebooks catches your eye, you should push through with the purchase as soon as you can.

HP Chromebook 14 — $250, was $330

HP Chromebook x360 — $500, was $660

HP Chromebook 14 — $250, was $330

HP Chromebook 14b sits on a desk.

The HP Chromebook 14 comes with the Intel Celeron N4500 processor, integrated Intel UHD graphics, 4GB of RAM, and a 32 GB eMMC for storage. While these specifications won’t match up to the top-of-the-line models that you can get from retailers’ laptop deals, they’re more than enough to accomplish basic tasks when combined with Chrome OS. The Chromebook also comes with a 14-inch HD display with dual speakers, for watching streaming content while taking a break from schoolwork, and the HP Wide Vision 720p HD camera with integrated dual array digital microphones for participating in online classes.

HP Chromebook x360 — $500, was $660

HP Chromebook x360 14c sitting angled on a desk.
Mark Coppock/Digital Trends

The HP Chromebook x360 not only makes a run for the best Chromebooks, but also for the best 2-in-1 laptops with the performance and versatility that you can get from its relatively affordable price. It’s a step up from the HP Chromebook 14 as it’s powered by the 11th-generation Intel Core i3 processor, integrated Intel UHD graphics, and 8GB of RAM, with a 128GB SSD for storage. The 360-degree hinge attached to the 14-inch Full HD touchscreen enables the 2-in-1 laptop’s ability to switch between clamshell, tent, media, and tablet modes, which will come in handy to address the various needs of a student while at school.

