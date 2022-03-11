Grab an HP Envy laptop while it’s $560 off!

HP has been an impressive player in the laptop game, whether you’re looking for a fully-fledged laptop, a 2-in-1, or a notebook. And with their newest HP Envy x360, they’ve hit another one out of the park. While it’s undoubtedly a pretty great 2-in-1, new models are always pretty expensive, which is why this sale on Newegg, which brings it down to $1,029 from $1,589, is one of the better HP Envy deals you’re going to find in a while.

This year’s HP Envy is quite a significant upgrade on the HP Envy x360 13 of last year, with the big standout feature being the new and surprisingly powerful AMD Ryzen 7 5700U Processor. While it’s not top of the line, it is still powerful enough to handle a lot of productivity software pretty easily. In fact, the HP Envy is built around the concept of productivity software, with an edge-to-edge touchscreen that’s pretty easy and even enjoyable to use, especially given the 360-degree hinge that lets you set it up in whatever way you prefer. We’ll also point out that it has backlight keys, which are a nice addition, as well as a 720p front-face camera for those Zoom meetings you’ll likely need to take.

Besides that, the rest of the HP Envy’s specs are pretty good, with a very generous 1 TB storage, although we’d still grab one of our external hard drive deals to help supplement that storage a little bit. You also get a pretty massive 32GBs of RAM, something you don’t even see in gaming laptops, so it’s a very appreciated addition and cements the fact that this laptop is built around productivity and work requirements. As such, you’ll probably be disappointed to find out that there’s no real graphics card to speak of, telling instead on the integrated AMD Radeon Graphics, which won’t let you play any modern games but may let you do some of the easier to run stuff such as indie games.

If you’re looking for a pretty powerful productivity 2-in-1 for work or study, this HP Envy x360 from Newegg is great, especially given the huge discount that brings it down to just $1,029. That being said, if that’s still a bit too pricey for you, we have some other HP laptop deals for you to check out. Or, if you want to shop around for non-HP laptops, we have laptops deals for that too!

