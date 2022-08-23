Back-to-school deal: The HP Envy laptop is only $500 this week

In the final weeks of summer, the back to school deals are plentiful and that includes laptop deals. Right now, some of the best ones are HP Envy deals which are happening at Best Buy. You can score the HP Envy x360 2-in-1 Laptop today for only $500, saving you a total of $300 off the original price of $800. It’s hard to pass up an opportunity to bring home this fan favorite 2-in-1 at this super low price, so click the link below to add one to your cart and keep reading to find out why this is one of the HP laptop deals worth sharing.

Why you should buy the HP Envy x360 2-in-1 Laptop

Featuring the AMD Ryzen processor and 8 GB of memory, the HP Envy x360 was designed to run all of your applications simultaneously at super fast speeds. With 256 GB of internal solid state storage, you’ll have all of the space you need to store your assignments, projects, and media and you’ll experience 30 times faster performance than a traditional hard drive.

The HP Envy x360 runs Windows 11 Home, which is the latest and greatest version of the operating system that we have all come to know and love. It comes with a totally revamped Start menu and new ways to connect to all of your favorite media, people, and news. The HP Envy’s 15.6-inch display is FHD, multi-touch enabled, with edge-to-edge glass, and micro-edge design, giving you the most expansive, vibrant viewing experience HP has to offer. Best of all, the HP Envy was made to keep up with your busy schedule, so it can go from 0% to 50% battery life in only thirty minutes. With its 360-degree geared hinge, it can rotate 360 degrees so that you can use it in four different positions.

If you’ve been considering a laptop upgrade before heading back to school, there’s no time like the present to take advantage of the numerous back-to-school sales. Today you can bring home a brand-new HP Envy x360 2-in-1 laptop for only $500, saving you $300 off the original price of $800. The faster you add it to your cart, the faster you can get back to working smarter, not harder.

