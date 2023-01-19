These are the three best laptop deals in HP’s 72-Hour Sale

If you’re in search of some great laptop deals, HP is offering a lot of reasons not to walk away empty handed right now. Always one of the best laptop brands, HP is having a 72-hour flash sale that’s seeing major discounts on some of its most popular laptop models. Among these HP laptop deals are laptops from its Pavilion lineup, as well as monitors, PCs, and other laptop models. If you’re looking for something beyond a laptop, you can jump right in and shop the sale, but if a great deal on a great laptop is what you’re after, read onward for more details on the best laptop deals available in the HP 72-Hour Flash Sale.

HP 15-dw4047nr 15.6-inch laptop — $500, was $700

This HP 15.6-inch laptop is a nice combination of affordability and capability, as it’s the lowest-priced laptop in the HP Flash Sale, yet it still provides more than most people will need when it comes to their daily computing tasks. It has an Intel i5 processor and 8GB of RAM, as well as a 256GB solid state drive that should be plenty to house all of the software most people need on a daily basis. The 15.6-inch display comes in at 1080p Full HD resolution, making this a great option for people who use their laptop as their primary entertainment device. This display is also effective for daily work and creative endeavors. An anti-glare panel allows you to work on this laptop just about anywhere, and a long lasting battery should provide enough power to get through the day on a single charge.

HP Pavilion 15t-eg200 15-inch laptop — $650, was $1,000

With this HP Pavilion 15-inch laptop, HP has condensed all of the power you’ll need for your daily workflow into a footprint that carries easily and is ready to go anywhere with you at a moment’s notice. It’s a super slim laptop, yet it’s still able to pack a punch when it comes to creative work, consuming content, and even gaming. The micro-edge screen brings everything to life, and a 10-core processor combined with 16GB of RAM power you through your work day finish lines. A super speedy 512GB solid state drive is plenty to house all of your favorite software and apps, and a precision touchpad makes working on this HP Pavilion laptop comfortable and convenient. It comes in at a price point that competes with the best budget laptops, but this 15-inch HP Pavilion laptop is ready for professional workflows. It will even keep you working all the way until the end of the day, as it has fast charging technology that can charge the battery to 50% in just 45 minutes.

HP ProBook 445 G8 Notebook PC — $629, was $1,199

While you won’t find the HP ProBook 445 G8 ranked among the best laptops, that’s not due to any lack of performance capabilities. This laptop comes with a six-core AMD Ryzen processor and 16GB of RAM. Its impressive suite of security and durability features typically put it in a price range beyond what most laptop users are looking for, but with this current deal, however, it’s going for about half price. The HP ProBook 445 G8 is a great option for professional users and small businesses, in addition to anybody looking to land as much laptop as they can for as small a price as possible. This is the Wolf Security Edition of the ProBook 445 G8, and with that designation comes a hardware-enforced, always-on line of defense. This is great for businesses, and the inclusion of HP Sure Click Pro and HP Sure Sense Pro security software makes it a powerful computing solution for people who value security in their digital lives. The design is attractive for any laptop user, as it’s compact, light, and slim, and a long lasting battery further makes this a great laptop for professionals and causal laptop users alike.

