Gaming PCs are in short supply this year thanks to chip shortages making it hard to track down components. There’s hope yet for anyone looking for a budget gaming PC that will arrive in time for Christmas — the HP Pavilion Gaming Desktop. It’s not on sale right now at HP because, as we said, stock is limited, but it’s still worth you buying now if you’re looking to buy a gaming desktop for a loved one this holiday season. With stock so limited, you might want to snap it up sooner rather than later so don’t delay a purchase for too long.

The HP Pavilion Gaming Desktop might not rival the best gaming desktops out there, and that is hardly surprising given the price difference, but it’s still a very worthwhile system. For the price, you get an AMD Ryzen 3 processor, 8GB of memory, plus 256GB of SSD storage. The latter is a little on the low side but if you only play a few games at a time, that’s more than enough to keep you going. Alongside that is an AMD Radeon RX 5500 graphics card which is plenty to keep on top of a lot of games, offering you excellent visual performance for the price. There’s also 5.1 surround sound from the built-in soundcard so expect some great sound once paired up with a good set of headphones.

The gaming desktop looks cool, too. It’s a sleek, space-saving design that will easily fit under your desk or anywhere else you might want to place it. With customizable LED lights, it looks cool, with that smart gamer aesthetic that so many players want from a gaming desktop. With many ports to choose from, you can easily hook up plenty of devices to this. All you really need to remember is to pick up a new monitor to go alongside the unit, and you’re good to go. Otherwise, the system comes with a wired keyboard and wired optical mouse so you can get started straight away.

The HP Pavilion Gaming Desktop is available now from HP for $650. With stock issues limiting your options for gaming PC deals this Christmas, it’s an ideal way to get a great budget gaming setup for less while still knowing you’ll get it in time for Christmas. Snap it up now while there’s still time.

