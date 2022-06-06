Save $340 on the HP Spectre x360 2-in-1 laptop with Windows 11

Even though Memorial Day has passed, we’re still seeing some excellent laptop deals, such as this one from HP, which discounts the HP Spectre x360 convertible laptop down to $1,300 from $1,640, a considerable $340 discount on the base model. Since you can do a bit of customization on the laptop, you can spend that extra $340 on upgrades, although if you want to keep it as is, it’s still a great 2-in-1 laptop.

In terms of specs, the HP Spectre x360 runs a touch-enabled 16-inch, 3K screen, meaning you have a ton of real estate to work with for work or study. The processor is also quite powerful for the price, being an 11th-gen Intel i7-11390H and should easily handle most productivity software and possibly even some production software for things such as audio editing. As for the GPU, you only get the Intel Irise Xe Graphics, which might be OK for some casual gaming, although you can upgrade to an RTX 3050 for an extra $220, making this a good 2-in-1 laptop deal.

Similarly, you can upgrade from the base 16GB of RAM up to 32GB, which also includes the RTX 3050 upgrade, for an extra $750, although that may be a bit excessive since 16GB should be more than enough for most to work with. In terms of storage, you get a base 512GB SSD, which should be more than enough for most folks, but you can also upgrade it to either 1TB for an extra $100 or 2TB for an extra $250. Alternatively, if you aren’t going to be gaming a lot, or at least not playing larger 100GB games and don’t need that extra SSD space, you can grab one of our external hard drive deals to supplement your storage.

All in all, the HP Spectre x360 is a pretty great 2-in-1 laptop, especially if you throw the GPU upgrade in there, and with HP’s discount down to $1,300 from $1,640, you’re still coming out ahead. And if this isn’t the right option for you, we do have some other laptop deals for you to check out.

Editors' Recommendations