As the back-to-school sales slowly start to die down, there are still a few laptop deals popping up that are worth your time. Today HP is offering one deal that is particularly intriguing on its Spectre x360 laptop. Originally $1,250, this 2-in-1 laptop is on sale today for $1,000, saving you $250. Keep reading to find out why this deal is one you won’t want to miss, or click the Buy Now button below to add one to your cart.

Why you should buy the HP Spectre x360

This deal on the HP Spectre x360 13.5-inch 2-in-1 laptop might be one of the best HP laptop deals we’ve seen recently. It comes with Intel Core i5 processor and 8GB of memory, so it this machine is snappy. With a 512GB solid-state drive, you can also rest assured that it has plenty of room to store all of your work, assignments, projects, and media. It runs on Windows 11, so even though you’re getting a new machine, you’ll still have the comfort of a reliable operating system that you’ve come to know and love.

The Spectre x360 is named for its flexible 360-degree design that allows you to find the perfect position to work with maximum comfort. Even better, it features a dynamic camera that was made to ensure that you look your best on Zoom or Skype calls. The 5-megapixel Glam Cam comes with an appearance filter, backlight adjustment, and a physical privacy shutter. The laptop was designed sustainably, made from ocean-bound plastics and recycled aluminum and has EPEAT Gold and Energy Star ratings. An investment in the HP Spectre x360 is as good for the planet as it is for your productivity.

Though $1,000 is still a lot of money, consider the fact that if you buy the HP Spectre x360 laptop today, you’ll save $250 off the original retail price of $1,250. That’s a huge 20% discount on a powerful, reliable, and versatile machine. If you’ve been on the fence about investing in a new 2-in-1 laptop, now just might be the time, and this deal from HP might be exactly the right opportunity.

Editors' Recommendations