Need a cheap laptop? This HP with Windows 11 is $180 today

Gone are the days when you’d need to spend upwards of $500 to get a stable, competent Windows laptop. Not only has entry-level hardware become much better, but Windows has also adapted to lower specced computers. That’s why we wanted to share one of the best cheap laptop deals we found at Best Buy. Right now, you can get the 11.6-inch HP Stream laptop for just $180, a $60 discount from the regular price of $240. This is a great deal for a brand new Windows 11 computer! Keep reading to discover why this is the offer to get if you need a cheap laptop.

Over the last few years, HP has built up a reputation for affordably-priced and reasonably efficient devices in the budget segment. The HP Stream 11.6-inch laptop is a great example of that, with the latest version of Windows 11 Home and decent specifications that make this a great secondary device or one of the best laptops for kids. This computer is equipped with an Intel Celeron N4120 processor, a power-efficient quad-core chip that is more than capable of running general productivity tasks and web browsing. It also has 4GB of RAM to support some basic multitasking and 64GB of eMMC storage which is expandable with the microSD card slot. Because of the relatively low-powered processor, you get excellent battery life, with up to 13 hours of use on a single charge.

The 11.6-inch HD panel is decently-sized for both productivity and content consumption. For graphics, it has the integrated Intel UHD 600, which is great for watching videos at the display’s native resolution. One of this laptop’s best features is the integrated HP True Vision 720p HD webcam, which has a quality that beats out significantly more expensive laptops. You can easily hop into Zoom or Teams video calls without much trouble. There are also tuned stereo speakers and an integrated digital microphone on board. You even get a robust set of connectivity options, with a USB-C port, two USB-A ports, and even HDMI output for an external monitor or TV.

If you’re looking for a budget-friendly laptop, you can’t go wrong with the 11.6-inch HP Stream. You can get it at Best Buy for just $180, a massive $60 off the standard price tag of $240. So hit the Buy Now button below and get this deal before it expires!

We strive to help our readers find the best deals on quality products and services, and we choose what we cover carefully and independently. The prices, details, and availability of the products and deals in this post may be subject to change at anytime. Be sure to check that they are still in effect before making a purchase.



Digital Trends may earn commission on products purchased through our links, which supports the work we do for our readers.

Editors' Recommendations