This 43-inch 4K TV just had its price slashed to $190

Jennifer Allen
By
Anyone looking for cheap TV deals already knows that Best Buy is a great place to check. Right now, it’s excelling itself with an 43-inch Insignia F30 4K TV for $190 instead of $300. $300 was a tempting price as it was but dropping down further to $190 makes it a fantastic offer for anyone on a tight budget and in need of a new TV. Whether it’s a replacement for your living room set, or you want to add it to your bedroom or den, it’s a decent option. Here’s what you need to know before you think about hitting that buy button.

Why you should buy the 43-inch Insignia F30 4K TV

Insignia may not be one of the best TV brands, but it sure is cheap. With the 43-inch Insignia F30 4K TV, you still get all the essentials you might need from a budget-priced TV. Of course, there’s a 4K resolution which is always welcomed. There’s also HDR support, so you get a wide range of color details and sharper contrast than usual. An LED-backlit LCD screen further helps matters with reliable and long-lasting LED lighting.

For audiophiles, while nothing will beat a dedicated speaker setup, there’s DTS Studio Sound which contributes realistic and immersive audio with two-speaker playback. Support for HDMI ARC and HDMI eARC means you can easily add on your own soundbar or AV receiver if you prefer. Also in keeping with the best TVs is Alexa voice controls and a great smart TV setup. Amazon Fire is built-in to the TV so you can easily find all your favorite streaming services with everything from Prime Video to Netflix, Hulu, Apple TV+, and many more included. Apple AirPlay support is also available for streaming content from your Apple devices to your TV.

The 43-inch Insignia F30 4K TV is usually priced at $300 but it’s even cheaper right now as part of a Best Buy deal. It’s down to just $190, making it an incredible bargain for anyone looking to add a cheap TV to their home. Perfect for a bedroom, home office, den, or anywhere else, the 43-inch Insignia F30 4K TV is sure to be of use. Buy it now before the deal ends.

