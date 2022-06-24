If you’re looking for a large screen TV and you don’t want to spend a fortune, we’ve spotted one of the best 70-inch TV deals around.

Right now, at Best Buy, you can buy an Insignia 70-inch Class F30 Series 4K TV for just $500. A chunky saving of $150, it’s an ideal way to enjoy a big screen experience without spending a fortune. You’ll likely need to be quick though as we can’t say how long this 70-inch TV deal will stick around for. At this price, you won’t want to miss out. Here’s why it’s worth your time.

Why You Should Buy This 70-inch TV

Insignia might not be a brand that features amongst the best TV brands around but as Best Buy’s own brand of TV, it’s still worth your time, if you can’t stretch to the best TVs around. It has all the basics while keeping costs down. Besides the 4K resolution, it includes features like HDR to ensure you can enjoy a wide range of color details and sharper contrast.

As well as that, it has an LED-backlit LCD screen so you get a brighter and more reliable experience too. Sound is enhanced via DTS Studio Sound which promises to create a more realistic and immersive aural experience, while you can always opt to hook up a soundbar via the TV’s HDMI ARC port.

Elsewhere, you also get Alexa voice controls so you can choose to speak to your TV rather than rely on the remote. It’s possible to use it to search across apps as well as switch inputs or ask Alexa for guidance. To keep things safe, parental controls ensure that your little ones can’t get up to mischief when you’re not looking. There’s also support for Apple AirPlay for those times you need to share content from your phone or iPad.

Ordinarily priced at $650, the Insignia 70-inch Class F30 Series 4K TV is down to just $500 right now at Best Buy. A worthy bargain with $150 off, it’s sure to be highly tempting to anyone on a budget. Snap it up now while stocks last.

